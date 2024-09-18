New sponsor for Nottingham's Wheelchair Football Association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Optegra Eye Health Care, which recently launched an NHS cataract clinic in Nottingham, is announced as the official sponsor of the 2024/25 National League for the Wheelchair Football Association (WFA) and will be supporting both the Premiership and Championship divisions.

This partnership is a significant milestone in the WFA's mission to develop Powerchair Football in England, and aligns with Optegra’s commitment to improving lives and its mission to extending its community support and outreach.

Optegra Eye Clinic Nottingham recently launched in West Bridgford and the company is keen to support the local community, and felt aligned with the Nottingham-based WFA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through their sponsorship Optegra is extending its support to the Powerchair Football community, contributing to the league's development and helping to create more opportunities for players with disabilities to compete.

Wheelchair Football Association Toby Maurice from Nottingham Forest PFC

The 2024/25 season of the National League will proudly be referred to as the Optegra National League, with the divisions officially named:

2024/25 Optegra Premiership

2024/25 Optegra Championship

Optegra's involvement with The WFA's National League aligns with its broader goal of improving lives. The partnership will help increase awareness of the benefits of adaptive sports and support the inclusion of people with disabilities in competitive activities. With Optegra's support, The WFA National League is set to continue its growth, offering more players the chance to develop their skills and compete at the highest level.

Dean Williams, Chairperson of the WFA, said: "My sincere thanks to Optegra for their wonderful commitment and support - it will have a significant impact on our aspirations to grow and, in turn, on those we serve. This is truly a meeting of shared values, and we are so proud to have Optegra with us. Welcome to the family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mat Pickering, Managing Director of Optegra Eye Health Care, said: “Having met the team at the WFA it is clear that we share the same values and commitment to improving the lives of as many people as possible, in as many ways as possible. I am constantly aware of the vital role our hospitals and clinics play in their local communities, and we take that responsibility very seriously.

“And as we have recently opened an NHS cataract clinic in Nottingham, it is wonderful to support this local community, where WFA is based, in this region. I am proud that we are able to support the WFA this season and send good luck to all the teams.”

Optegra, established in 2007, is a well-regarded eye care provider offering a variety of eye procedures across its 19 hospitals and clinics in the UK. As well as providing the latest vision correction technologies - from various laser eye surgery procedures to lens replacement and implantable contact lenses - Optegra also works closely with the NHS across England to provide cataract surgery to thousands within just a few weeks of referral, using the highest quality lenses.

The eye hospital group brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise, and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and outstanding patient service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The WFA National League, now approaching its 19th season, is the top level of Powerchair Football in England. The league has grown significantly since it began in the 2005-06 season and now features 24 teams in the Premiership and Championship divisions. The Premiership, the top tier, consists of 12 teams that compete in a round-robin format, playing each other twice during the season. The Championship operates in a similar manner and serves as the second tier of competition.

At the end of each season, the top two teams from the Championship are promoted to the Premiership, while the bottom two teams from the Premiership are relegated. A play-off match between the 3rd-placed team in the Championship and the 10th-placed team in the Premiership decides the final spot in the top division for the following season. The league structure is supported by six Regional Leagues, providing a pathway from grassroots participation to elite national competition.

For more information on Optegra and its services, please visit: www.optegra.com

To learn more about The WFA's National League, please visit: https://thewfa.org.uk/national-league/