New specialist provision for pupils announced in Nottinghamshire

TEAM Education Trust and Greenwood Academies Trust, in collaboration with Nottinghamshire County Council are proud to announce their plans to open a new satellite provision designed to support pupils with ASC and Social, Emotional, and Mental Health (SEMH) needs.

This innovative project, led by two multi-academy trusts renowned for their commitment to inclusive education, underscores their commitment to providing high-quality, tailored educational experiences for all students.

The new SEMH provision, a satellite site of TEAM’s Stubbin Wood Special School, will be located at Greenwood’s Brunts Academy, and is set to open its doors in October 2024. The provision will provide a safe, nurturing and stimulating learning environment where secondary-aged students with SEND needs can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

Stubbin Wood Mansfield (Secondary) was originally slated to open in September to coincide with the start of the academic year. However, the project has been delayed by planning factors outside of the control of both multi-academy trusts.

Stubbin Wood School caters to children with SEND from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Pupils will now transition into the provision from the start of October 2024, with a view to providing full-time education to all pupils on roll following the October half-term.

Sarah Baker, CEO of TEAM Education Trust, stated: “We’re very excited to announce the new provision for pupils with SEND needs, and delighted to be working in collaboration with Greenwood Academies Trust. We’re extremely fortunate to have neighbouring trusts that share our inclusive values and want to see local young people with SEND needs accessing the resources and expertise they so rightly deserve.

"Having already opened a similar provision for Primary-aged pupils, we welcome the prospect of extending our offer to secondary-aged pupils. It has been a pleasure to once again work alongside Nottinghamshire County Council, to provide a creative solution to support with SEND sufficiency in the county.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, stated: “We are thrilled to collaborate with TEAM Education Trust on this important project. By utilising an unused building on one of our secondary school sites, we have been able to create a dedicated ASC and SEMH provision that will be expertly run by TEAM Education Trust.

"This initiative not only addresses the local authority’s call for enhanced SEND sufficiency but also ensures that children with ASC and SEMH needs will receive the personalised support they deserve. This partnership exemplifies how working together can significantly benefit children in the community. It has been a pleasure working with TEAM, and we look forward to the opening of this new provision.”

The establishment of the satellite provision is part of TEAM Education Trust's broader strategy to enhance educational outcomes and wellbeing for all students with SEND needs in Nottinghamshire, and supports the local authority’s call for support with SEND sufficiency. TEAM are committed to fostering an environment where every child can succeed, and this new initiative is a testament to our dedication to inclusive education.

The project will see a currently unused building on the site of The Brunts Academy transformed into a welcoming and vibrant hub comprising classrooms, break-out spaces and will be self-contained with its own kitchen and washroom facilities. I

n addition to their own bespoke space, pupils attending the Stubbin Wood provision will benefit from access to Brunts’ specialist curriculum facilities.

An official opening date and opening ceremony will be announced in due course.