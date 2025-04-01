New Social Hub transforms Cygnet Sherwood House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A racing simulator is the centrepiece of a newly opened Social Hub at Cygnet Sherwood House, providing a fun space to promote wellbeing and support the recovery of men receiving inpatient support for their mental health.

The simulator is just one of many new items which have revitalised a previously unused space at the Mansfield hospital.

The new social hub, located at the service on Rufford Colliery Lane, offers a comfortable, non-clinical environment where service users can engage in relaxing activities, build peer connections and participate in support sessions.

Cygnet Sherwood House now joins more than 20 Cygnet Group services to have installed a social hub, though it stands out as the first to feature a racing car simulator.

Other items include three ambilight TVs, immersive sound systems, Playstation, a pool table, inspirational artwork, comic figurines & posters, two arcade machines, board games, bean bags and adjustable sensory lighting.

The social hub project was spearheaded by Cygnet’s Expert by Experience (EbyE) Lead Raf Hamaizia, who worked closely with his team of Experts by Experience to design the inclusive space.

Working from the wish list provided by the male patients, a team of staff and EbyEs – those with lived experience of inpatient settings – transformed the space in just one day.

Raf, said: “The overall aim of the social hubs is to improve engagement between patients, as well as staff and patients in a relaxed and fun environment.

“One step at a time we are making mental health services more recovery oriented and a big part of that is the built environment. It’s lovely to see this paradigm shift take place.

“Service users and staff alike are so keen to start using this new therapeutic space for people to socialise on a non-clinical environment with the coolest tech around.”

Euan Atkinson is a former patient at Cygnet Hospital Wyke, in Bradford, and is now an EbyE, using his experience as an inpatient to ensure the voices of current service users are heard to improve care.

He spent the day at Cygnet Sherwood House helping to kit out the social hub. He said it would have a massive impact on current service users.

He explained: “If you did a ‘Spot the Difference’ with an empty clinical room and a social hub, you would have to circle the whole page, because it is completely different to the standard, out-dated communal areas most hospitals have.

“If you asked service users whether they feel the difference between the two settings, I’m sure they would tell you it is considerably more exhilarating, enjoyable and exciting.

“Since social hubs have been implemented, they are so well used and service users cherish the fun times they have in there.

“When you’re on the ward for an extended time, it can be really demoralising and draining, and so just having something to look forward to and being able to go somewhere that feels like it’s new and fun, has such a positive impact. Even if it is just listening to some music, it gives people so much hope. The hubs also offer the space for privacy for 1:1’s or collaboration in music groups. It gets people away and brings them together in all of the right ways.”

On helping to transform the space, he added: “Putting the room together was brilliant. I come from a labouring background building fences, although when there’s lights, decorations and gaming consoles involved, it’s much more rewarding and exciting.

“It gave me a real sense of achievement to see the transformation, knowing someone who has suffered the same difficulties as you will be having a great time in there.”

Cygnet Sherwood House, on Rufford Colliery Lane, is a 30 bed specialist high support inpatient rehabilitation (level 2) service for men with mental health problems.

Julie Grant, Head of Care, said: “The new social hub will offer a vibrant and welcoming space for individual’s on their recovery journey. Here at Cygnet Sherwood House we are dedicated to providing a high quality environment for promoting long-term recovery.

“The social hub will help us to achieve this. It will foster connection, creativity and personal growth. It will provide an environment where individuals can engage with one another in a relaxed and supportive setting, strengthening social bonds and reducing feelings of isolation.

“Myself and the whole team are very excited about the new social hub at Cygnet Sherwood House.”