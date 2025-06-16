New social housing approved for derelict Mansfield town centre site

Ambitious plans to transform a long-derelict area of Mansfield town centre into social housing have been given the green light.

The £18 million pound development will breathe new life into the site, delivering 60 affordable homes, revitalising heritage buildings into commercial spaces, and reconnecting the area with the wider town centre. The new council homes will offer a mix of property types, including family houses and apartments for older residents.

The work is expected to begin in winter 2025 and be completed in 2028.

Councillor Stuart Richardson, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Skills, said: “Our White Hart Street scheme strikes a careful balance between preserving Mansfield’s rich architectural heritage and delivering much-needed regeneration. We’re creating a vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhood that both celebrates our industrial past and responds to the housing and community needs of today.

The view from White Hart Street

“This site has remained derelict for far too long and has struggled to attract private investment. It’s been crying out for a bold, deliverable vision – and this is exactly that. I’m thrilled we can now move forward with this transformational scheme that will not only provide high-quality council homes but also reinvigorate a key part of our town centre for the benefit of residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

This scheme contributes to three of Mansfield District Council’s key corporate priorities:

Our communities: supporting residents to live independently in suitable, safe and warm homes.

Our district: enhancing the appeal and function of the town centre.

Our environment: promoting sustainable and responsible development.

Councillor Anne Callaghan, Portfolio Holder for Housing added: “These 60 new homes will offer high-quality, modern living accommodation, helping to meet the growing demand for affordable housing in the district.

“With a thoughtful mix of property types, including family homes and apartments designed for older residents, this scheme ensures we are accommodating a wide range of needs and helping people live well at every stage of life.

“We’re committed to delivering homes that are safe, warm and energy efficient — and this scheme is a great example of how we’re investing in our communities and building for the future.”

The design for the scheme was developed by Proctor and Matthews Architects, who were selected following a Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) international design competition in 2023, commissioned by the council to ensure a distinctive and high-quality architectural approach.

Harrison Symonds, Senior Associate and Architect at Proctor and Matthews, said: “Our proposals for White Hart Street set a benchmark for brownfield town centre regeneration. The design integrates and revitalises key heritage buildings to form community spaces at the heart of the development.

“The new mixed-use quarter celebrates the rich history of Mansfield while responding to the intricate grain and sensitively repairing the urban fabric.

“The support given by Mansfield’s planning committee will serve as a catalyst for the regeneration of the town and provide much needed affordable housing.”