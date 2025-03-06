New sensory room unveiled at Mansfield service

A Mansfield care service which supports adults with learning disabilities has transformed and redesigned an unused space into a sensory room giving its service users a space to enjoy and relax in together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sensory room, at Cygnet Sherwood Lodge, on Rufford Colliery Lane, Mansfield, will provide a relaxing and enjoyable space for patients to unwind in. The room includes sensory features, with the aim of enhancing patient wellbeing.

Equipment inside the room was all chosen by the service users themselves. It includes; Bubble tubes, scented diffuser, sound machine, mindfulness resources, sensory fidgets, cuddle balls, dimmable and mood lighting, soft furnishings and infinity mirrors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Care Charlie-Leigh Short said the room will help service users to relax, reduce anxiety and create a space for service users who may find clinical environments challenging.

Sensory Room at Cygnet Sherwood Lodge

She explained: “The patients had recognised that they needed a quiet calming space in the hospital where they could go to self-regulate and relax.

“They explained to staff that sometimes the ward can be overstimulating and result in sensory overload due to the levels of noise and behaviours which are often common in busy hospital environments.

“We re-purposed an old, underused space on the ward which has now been re-designed to provide a safe space that will improve the overall experience of our service users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The service users have worked collaboratively to help specifically design the space which aims to provide controlled sensory stimulation through various elements like lighting, sounds, textures, smells and items for visual and vestibular stimulation, allowing individuals to engage and regulate their senses.

New sensory room at Cygnet Sherwood Lodge

“Everyone has worked incredibly hard to create the sensory room and we’re really looking forward to the positive difference it will make to our service users, staff and the environment.”

Cygnet Sherwood Lodge is part of the Cygnet Health Care division and supports up to 26 men with learning disabilities and associated complex needs.