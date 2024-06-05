Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are hosting an open day on the 8th of June (Saturday) to meet and greet with customers from around Mansfield and neighbouring cities.

This is so we can show our talent and provide some exclusive deals for amazing high quality tattoos and clothes in our studio.

At Unica Tattoo we will provide exclusive deals on the 8th of June in store only, with the chance to win a £400 day sit for free! As well as tattoo gift vouchers and vouchers for "thatlife" clothing company who we are working closely with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be a fun experience for customers to come and meet our artists and to speak about tattoos and to explore our personalities and experiences that we can offer them!

Use the 'submit a story' link to tell us your news.

We aim to be the best tattoo studio, and we come from London with a wide range of styles in tattooing and many years of experience with realism, colour, cover-ups and much more!