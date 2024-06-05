New professional tattoo studio in Mansfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is so we can show our talent and provide some exclusive deals for amazing high quality tattoos and clothes in our studio.
At Unica Tattoo we will provide exclusive deals on the 8th of June in store only, with the chance to win a £400 day sit for free! As well as tattoo gift vouchers and vouchers for "thatlife" clothing company who we are working closely with.
This will be a fun experience for customers to come and meet our artists and to speak about tattoos and to explore our personalities and experiences that we can offer them!
We aim to be the best tattoo studio, and we come from London with a wide range of styles in tattooing and many years of experience with realism, colour, cover-ups and much more!
The open day starts at 11am and finishes at 4pm on the 8th of June.