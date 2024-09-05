New private healthcare clinic Anele Health and Beauty UK, opens in Hexgreave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new private healthcare clinic, Anele Health and Beauty UK, has opened its doors in the scenic grounds of Hexgreave, Nottinghamshire, and is now officially registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The clinic aims to provide a range of private health and care services to local residents, specialising in minor surgery and menopause support, alongside general medical consultations.

Anele Health and Beauty UK offers a variety of services tailored to the needs of its patients. The clinic is set apart by its focus on minor surgical procedures and comprehensive menopause management, addressing the growing demand for these services in a more personalised, private setting.

Patients at Anele have the option to be seen by a General Practitioner (GP) or a specialised prescribing nurse. This allows the clinic to cater for a wide range of health concerns, from routine check-ups and acute illnesses to ongoing care for chronic conditions.

The clinic is situated in the peaceful surroundings of Hexgreave, a location known for its natural beauty, which the team at Anele believes adds to the patient experience.

Specialised Care in a Tranquil Setting

Elena, a practitioner at Anele Health and Beauty UK, explained the motivation behind the new clinic: “We believe that every patient deserves access to quality, compassionate healthcare tailored to their individual needs. Our approach is holistic, focusing not only on treating the symptoms but also on improving the overall health and quality of life of our patients. The tranquil setting of Hexgreave allows us to offer a unique healing environment, where patients can feel at ease and confident that they are receiving the best possible care.”

The opening of Anele Health and Beauty UK comes at a time when many patients are seeking alternatives to NHS waiting lists and looking for more personalised healthcare solutions. With its CQC registration, the clinic is now fully authorised to provide regulated services, and its team is committed to maintaining high standards of care.

Anele’s emphasis on menopause support is particularly timely, as awareness and understanding of menopause-related health issues continue to grow. The clinic offers consultations and treatments designed to help manage symptoms and improve quality of life during menopause, which remains an under-discussed area of healthcare despite affecting a significant portion of the population.

For residents of Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas, Anele Health and Beauty UK provides a new option for private healthcare in a convenient location. The clinic is easily accessible, set in the calming grounds of Hexgreave, making it an appealing choice for those who value both high-quality medical care and a serene environment.

Local residents interested in the new services offered by Anele Health and Beauty UK can find more information or book an appointment by visiting the clinic's website or contacting them directly.

As the demand for personalised and private healthcare continues to grow, Anele Health and Beauty UK aims to play an important role in providing quality care to the local community.