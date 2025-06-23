New policy to deal with damp and mould

Tell us your news

The introduction of a new Damp and Mould Policy is set to support Bolsover District Council’s commitment to keeping its properties safe and secure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approved by the Council’s Executive on Monday 23 June 2025, the Damp and Mould policy is set to be implemented across the Council’s 5,000 properties.

The policy clearly sets out the approach to managing damp and mould in homes (habitable rooms) and ensuring residents receive appropriate information regarding the causes and control of damp, and mould. It also includes information on how the Council will carry out their duties in relation to the provision of a ‘healthy and safe’ home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council recently completed a Stock Condition Survey (SCS) which included identifying any damp and mould issues within tenant’s homes. Works were completed to remedy hazards and support was provided to tenants to prevent the issues reoccurring.

Severe damp and mould are rare within homes owned by the Council, with less than 0.5% of properties having a severe issue (21 properties with Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS) Cat1 recorded and resolved during the 2024/25 SCS survey).

The Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 introduced ‘Awaab’s Law’ following the death of Awaab Ishak, a two-year old child living with his parents who passed away from a respiratory condition, which was found to be caused by damp and mould in the flat.

Since then, greater powers have been given to the Regulator of Social Housing to ensure housing providers are managing condensation, damp and mould effectively and the Council is committed to ensuring it now only meets the new requirements but goes above and beyond for its tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Phil Smith said, “We have a good track record of repairs and maintenance in our properties, but this policy will strengthen our commitment to ensuring our tenants who may suffer for damp and mould problems. It is up to us, as their landlord, to take steps to support them and take action where appropriate.

“We are also making sure that all resident facing housing officers and operatives are responsible for spotting damp and mould and have the tools to report and record any information they gather.”