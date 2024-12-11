New Ollerton store raises £400 for In Sam’s Name charity

The Original Factory Shop in New Ollerton has raised £400 for the ln Sam’s Name charity support group for men across Nottinghamshire at its Christmas Charity Fair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas fundraiser follows a summer event where the branch raised £500 for the same charity, raising a total of £900 for In Sam’s Name this year.

Ollerton councillor Mike Pringle dressed up as Father Christmas and presented children with free gifts from a Santa’s Grotto, while a maker’s market includes stalls selling cakes, Lego keyrings, A Sprinkle of Glitter by Beth (a glitter face painter) and even featured a unicorn hair braider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights from the day included a reindeer trail where children had to find the hidden reindeer to claim a prize, a colouring competition for local schools, with all the designs featured in the shop window, and a tombola and raffle.

The Original Factory Shop New Ollerton

Nottinghamshire County Council also supported the activity, as did local businesses The Tyre Shop Ollerton and the Carpet Bargain Centre.

In Sam’s Name is a registered charity and men’s support group which helps men in Nottinghamshire break the stigma of talking about mental health issues through regular meetings, walk and talks and workshops.

Carol Warriner, the store manager for The Original Factory Shop New Ollerton, comments “We are thrilled to have raised £400 for In Sam’s Name this Christmas, a fantastic charity that supports men breaking the stigma of talking about mental health issues. We would like to thank all the local businesses, colleagues and customers who have donated to this amazing cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the local New Ollerton community who would like to donate to In Sam’s Name can visit its online website, or head into The Original Factory Shop New Ollerton store to find out how to get involved.