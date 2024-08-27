New NHS cataract clinic opening in Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP James Naish has visited a brand-new ophthalmic clinic in Nottingham, to officially open the clinic which will provide NHS cataract surgery for patients in and around the East Midlands including Mansfield.

Optegra Eye Clinic Nottingham (www.optegra.com/nottingham), part of an established network of specialist eye hospitals across England and Europe, will provide timely, convenient care for thousands of people.

With one in three adults being diagnosed with cataract there is a lot of demand for treatment, and the clinic has committed to treating local people within just weeks of referral.

The new clinic is part of Optegra Eye Health Care, which provides cataract surgery, AMD treatment and vision correction procedures.

MP for Rushcliffe, James Naish, cut the ribbon to the new clinic and said: “It is an honour to visit this brand-new cataract clinic which is a welcome addition to our community.

"There are many people awaiting cataract surgery, and the support of hospital groups such as Optegra which provide both NHS and private care, can really benefit both patients with timely treatment, as well as the NHS itself as it relieves waiting lists and demand in our busy general hospital.

“The facilities are exceptional and the staff are caring and welcoming so I am sure patients will be very content with the treatment they receive here.”

Richard Armitage, NHS Director for Optegra Eye Health Care, said: “Over the past 18 months we have been expanding the availability of our NHS cataract treatments by opening a series of new clinics around the country, and Nottingham is one of our key locations.

"We are delighted to be supporting existing ophthalmic services in the area and working with the NHS to substantially reduce waiting times throughout the region.

“Optegra is a well-established network with excellent facilities and leading ophthalmic surgeons providing the highest standards of care. At this new clinic we are able to commit to treatment within just four-six weeks of referral, giving patients more choice in their treatment journey and allowing access to short wait times.

“Cataract patients simply need to ask their optician or GP to refer them to Optegra Eye Clinic Nottingham and we look forward to welcoming them.”

The clinic will feature latest surgical equipment and patients will benefit from five-star surroundings for their consultation and treatment. The clinic is also providing new jobs for local people, both administrative and clinical.

Optegra consultant surgeon Lana Faraj will be leading cataract surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic Nottingham and will be supported by clinic manager Jess Stokes and optometrist Stephen Burge.

Lana says: “Cataract surgery has come a long way and is now a very safe procedure – extremely low risk yet very rewarding in terms of visual outcome. Having completed my ophthalmology training in Nottingham, I’m looking forward to returning to work in my hometown and serving the local population.

“I am also delighted that Optegra has committed to providing the very best standard of lenses to be used in all our NHS cataract procedures. The Johnson & Johnson TECNIC lenses provide excellent vision and they deliver sharp, high quality vision.”

The full address is Optegra Eye Clinic Nottingham, Building C Apex Business Park, Ruddington Lane, Nottingham NG11 7DD.

To find out more visit: www.optegra.com/nottingham