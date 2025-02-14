New lease of life for former Sutton Wilko store sealed

Young people, adult learners and apprentices are set to gain the skills for “rewarding and well-paid” jobs in construction at a major training centre being created in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

This comes after Ashfield District Council and West Nottinghamshire College, secured a bright new future for the town’s former Wilko store.

Thanks to £4 million in Towns Funding, the building will be converted into a modern teaching facility offering opportunities for students to train or upskill for careers in this growing sector.

The council has purchased the building at 1-5 Outram Street and will now lease the premises to the college.

Signing the lease on behalf of the college are principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley (left) and director of finance Jon Fearon (centre), joined by director of IT, estates and learning resources Gavin Peake.

The former Wilko building will be fully refurbished, creating a campus for students aged 16-18, adult learners and apprentices to gain trade skills and qualifications in plumbing and electrical installation.

It will also be a centre for ‘green skills’ courses in areas including ground source and air source heat pump, photovoltaics, and electric vehicle charging and wiring.

The conversion will involve a major programme of internal works to create classrooms, workshop space, offices and a canteen across three floors within 29,428 sq. ft, plus renovation and redesign of the building’s façade.

It is hoped the campus will be open from September 2025, accommodating around 400 students.

Signing the lease on behalf of the district council are Charles Edwards, executive director for operations (front, left), and Cllr Arnie Hankin, council chairman (front, right), joined by Alex Ward, project manager for regeneration (back left), and Paul Crawford, place and regeneration manager (back right).

This project is one of 17 being funded by the council’s £62.6 million Towns Deal.

The funding will also contribute towards the cost of substantial internal alterations to the college’s existing Station Park facility, off Lowmoor Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, to relocate some curriculum areas under one roof.

These works will in turn enable the development of the college’s engineering centre on Oddicroft Lane, Sutton-in-Ashfield, into the UK’s first Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing.

The district council and college have been working closely on the former Wilko project for several months, to expand teaching facilities and provide additional opportunities for the rising number of people wanting to work in the construction industry.

Pictured outside the former Wilko are (from left) college principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley, chair of governors Kate Truscott, Cllr Samantha Deakin and Cllr Vicki Heslop, both ward members for Sutton.

Both parties have now signed a 125-year lease, which means the college can take possession of the vacant building and begin the conversion works.

Andrew Cropley, principal and chief executive of West Nottinghamshire College, said: “I am delighted this landmark agreement has now been secured. Our new construction centre will create exciting opportunities for local people across a range of rewarding and well-paid careers, and support businesses in meeting their skills needs.

“The centre will provide a great environment for students and enable us to further modernise our curriculum.

“It will bring hundreds of students into Sutton town centre every day, bringing economic benefits to high street businesses and breathing new life into this large-scale, unused building.

“I am also excited about the knock-on benefits to our other campuses in Ashfield, with major changes coming to our Station Park and Oddicroft Lane sites to respond to the ever-increasing demand for skills in both construction and engineering.”

Cllr Vicki Heslop, Ward Member for Sutton, said: “We are excited to move forward with this fantastic project to turn the former Wilko store in Sutton town centre into a new educational facility for construction students in Ashfield and beyond.

“This will be the fourth construction facility for West Nottinghamshire College and will allow Ashfield’s young people the opportunity to gain valuable skills to set them up for the future.

“The building is in a fantastic location, close to shops and local amenities, and will provide a welcome boost to local businesses.”