New indoor football facility has opened in Sutton-In-Ashfield

Player Performance games program

Last week we opened the doors to a new indoor 3G football facility, located in Sutton-In-Ashfield. The facility will be the home of all the Player Performance group development sessions for children aged 5-16 in the local area. This space is the perfect set up for anyone who enjoys the game to come and wants to improve their game. Groups led by Jaz Goundry and Tomo Usher, who both have experience across grassroots and professional environments over the last 5 years. The venue will also host half term camps and clinics, parties, and much more.

Founder Jaz Goundry started the business after coming out of professionally football and has a passion to helping local players of all abilities enjoy the game and strive to improve in the sport they love.

Player Performance offers group training sessions, 1-2-1 sessions and strength and conditioning sessions, all based in Sutton-In-Ashfield.

Since the opening of the facility has seen the experienced Tomo Usher come on board full time with a vast experience, coaching players from grassroots, to cat 1 academies and is currently involved in the set up Nottingham Forest.

Player Performance girls only camp

Together Jaz, and Tomo strive to build an enjoyable atmosphere for children to come and receive an high level of coaching.

Player Performance is a football coaching company for everyone. Whatever level your children are currently playing at, there will be a session perfect for them to improve their game, meet new friends, and build confidence.

The duo have recently been into schools to offer football and multi sport sessions and encourage any schools in the local area to get in touch who would like to see the services we can offer.