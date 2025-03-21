New indoor football facility has opened in Sutton-In-Ashfield
Founder Jaz Goundry started the business after coming out of professionally football and has a passion to helping local players of all abilities enjoy the game and strive to improve in the sport they love.
Player Performance offers group training sessions, 1-2-1 sessions and strength and conditioning sessions, all based in Sutton-In-Ashfield.
Since the opening of the facility has seen the experienced Tomo Usher come on board full time with a vast experience, coaching players from grassroots, to cat 1 academies and is currently involved in the set up Nottingham Forest.
Together Jaz, and Tomo strive to build an enjoyable atmosphere for children to come and receive an high level of coaching.
Player Performance is a football coaching company for everyone. Whatever level your children are currently playing at, there will be a session perfect for them to improve their game, meet new friends, and build confidence.
The duo have recently been into schools to offer football and multi sport sessions and encourage any schools in the local area to get in touch who would like to see the services we can offer.