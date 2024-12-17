New inclusive play area now open at Forestry England Sherwood Pines

Forestry England has confirmed that the new play area at Sherwood Pines, King John’s Castle, is now open for visitors to enjoy.

The new play area, which has been designed and built by Earth Wrights, includes a number of special features which allow children and young adults of all abilities and access needs to be able to play together.

Over the years many thousands of people have visited Sherwood Pines to play on the Mushroom Village and Robin Hood’s Hideout play areas. But as with any timber structure out in the elements, after many maintenance cycles these areas reached the end of their life and had to be removed. This new play area has accessibility at its heart and is themed around King John’s Palace, which was historically located close to the current Sherwood Pines site and was used as a residence by several Kings, including Henry II, Richard I and Edward I.

Forest Centre Manager for Sherwood Pines, Neil Barnes, said: “At Forestry England we know that getting out into nature is really beneficial for families, and this new play area will mean lots of children, big and small, and with a variety of different requirements can all play together. Inspired by the history of the area and the legend of Robin Hood, these new structures will definitely help families have their own Sherwood adventure whilst connecting with the natural world.”

The main castle-themed structure includes a gentle ramp up to the top which means all children can access the tower. Connecting the two towers is a wobbly clatter bridge, wide enough for wheelchairs, which not only ensures access for all but also provides excitement of movement (at height!) under your wheels or feet. One of the towers includes a climbing tree element to allow those wanting a more challenging route to clamber up the outside. And at ground level there are areas to enjoy including a secret den, tunnel, kitchen and dungeon. These feature tactile and high contrast elements to help give them sensory detail for those with reduced vision. With a tube slide, balance trail and trebuchet swing also on offer, the new play area offers many ways to go up, down and around meaning the fun can go on for longer, and take many different directions.

Sherwood Pines, located just outside Edwinstowe on the B6030, is open to the public every day except Christmas Day. Winter opening hours are 8am until 5pm. Visit the Sherwood Pines website for more details: www.forestryengland.uk/sherwood-pines