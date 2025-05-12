New ‘Home Energy Experts’ initiative launches to help Nottinghamshire households improve energy efficiency

A new initiative from Westdale North Ltd is set to improve access to energy efficiency upgrades in homes across Nottinghamshire and the Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of the offering is a streamlined digital platform that helps users check their eligibility for ECO4 funding – a government scheme supporting quality energy improvements for low-income households – while ensuring a smoother, more transparent experience for those exploring retrofit options. Further information and eligibility checks are available at www.homeenergyexperts.uk.

The initiative, known as Home Energy Experts, aims to support homeowners and landlords in making their homes more energy efficient through the installation of External Wall Insulation (EWI). This upgrade not only reduces energy bills but also enhances thermal comfort and property value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Energy Experts was shaped through insights gained during a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) between Westdale Group and Leeds Beckett University, part-funded by UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) through Innovate UK. This collaboration brings together academic insight and industry practice to embed innovative strategic marketing and decision-making capabilities within Westdale Group, supporting long-term growth and strengthening its position in the energy efficiency sector.

Ensuring better energy efficiency with external wall insulation and ArtBrick finish.

“We’re proud to launch Home Energy Experts as a smarter, more accessible way for people to benefit from insulation upgrades,” said Behshad Mousavi, Strategic Transformation Manager at Westdale Group. “Energy efficiency can often feel complex, but our goal is to simplify the journey by making full use of digital tools. Through our online platform and the support of our experienced team, we’re helping homeowners and landlords understand their options, access funding, and take meaningful steps towards warmer, more energy-efficient homes.”

Initially focused on Yorkshire and the Midlands, the initiative will gradually roll out across the whole of the North of England, with the aim of supporting hundreds of households through trusted delivery and government-backed funding.