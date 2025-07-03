New funding opportunities launched in Mansfield to boost business innovation and community initiatives

Mansfield town centre

Mansfield District Council is pleased to announce that all UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) grant programmes for 2025/26 are now live.

The grants provide a vital boost for local businesses and community organisations.

The UKSPF funding, provided by the UK Government and facilitated via the East Midlands County Combined Authority is aimed at empowering local people and driving economic growth. This year’s (2025/26) grant rounds include:

Large-Scale Community Grants - Grants of around £50,000 are available for significant community-led projects that make a significant and measurable impact. The grant programme is open to applications now, closing on 14 July 2025. For more information click: UKSPF Large-Scale Community Grants

Community Grant Fund (up to £15,000) - Delivered in partnership with Mansfield CVS, this fund supports grassroots initiatives and local organisations looking to make a difference in their neighbourhoods. Applications for Community Grant funding are open now, closing on12 July 2025. For more information see MCVS Grant Info

Business Start-Up, Growth and Scale-Up Grants - Designed to support businesses at all stages of their journey, this rolling programme is open now and will run until the funding is fully allocated. For more information click: Business Grants

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “We’re excited to open up these latest rounds of UKSPF funding to our local businesses and community groups. This is a real opportunity to bring bold ideas to life – from grassroots projects that uplift our neighbourhoods, to innovations that will help businesses grow, adapt and thrive. We encourage everyone with a vision for Mansfield’s future to come forward and apply.”