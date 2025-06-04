New funding expands support for children affected by domestic abuse

A service that helps children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse has been extended and expanded.

The announcement comes following a major boost in funding secured by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire.

The funding – part of the Home Office’s Children Affected by Domestic Abuse (CADA) programme – will help more than 590 children and young people across the city and county get the help they need to recover, rebuild and move forward.

This includes everything from one-to-one counselling and therapy to family support programmes, specialist school-based support, and culturally tailored services for those who need them. The service had previously run in Nottinghamshire since 2023 but funding was due to end earlier this year.

The new package will run until March 2026 and means that many more children can now access help much sooner.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire Angela Kandola, who leads on tackling violence against women and girls, welcomed the news.

“We know the devastating impact domestic abuse can have – not just on adults, but on the children who live through it.

“These are the hidden victims, and we are determined to make sure they don’t face the road to recovery alone. With this extra funding, we’re making sure every child can access the support they need – in a way that works for them and their families.

“This extra funding means we can more than double the number of children we’re able to help,” she said.

The new funding will provide:

One-to-one and family therapy, including support for young children alongside their non-abusive parent.

School-based sessions, giving children a chance to talk about what they’ve been through in a safe and familiar setting.

Programmes for teenagers experiencing abuse in their own relationships or homes.

Support for families to rebuild trust and create safer, more stable home lives.

Culturally specific support, including for children from Muslim and South Asian communities.

For the first time, children in every part of Nottinghamshire – including Nottingham City, Bassetlaw, Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark and Sherwood, Gedling, Broxtowe and Rushcliffe – will benefit from these enhanced services.

The programme will be delivered by local partners who already have strong connections in our communities, including Imara, Juno Women’s Aid, NIDAS, Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid, Al-Hurraya and Equation.

Together, they will also help to train over 400 professionals in early years settings, so signs of abuse can be spotted and acted on earlier.

The funding doesn’t just help children recover from what they’ve been through – it also helps families heal together. One programme will support children and their parent to rebuild trust and feel safe again through creative therapies like art and play.

Therapists will also be working inside schools to support children who may still be living with domestic abuse, making it easier for them to ask for help and feel supported.

For children from different cultures or faiths, there will be specialist support that reflects their background and personal needs – delivered in trusted community settings by staff who understand the challenges they may face.

This funding is part of a national £20 million commitment from the Home Office to support victims of domestic abuse and stalking. Nottinghamshire’s successful bid recognised both the level of local need and the strength of its delivery partnerships.

Deputy PCC Kandola added: “This funding shows the government recognises the strength of our work in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire – and the urgent need to help children who’ve experienced abuse.

“We’re proud to be delivering this support across every part of our area and are committed to ensuring no child falls through the cracks.”

Support for children affected by domestic abuse is one of the key priorities in the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Plan 2025–2029, and this funding forms part of the wider work being done to tackle violence against women and girls in all its forms.

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips said: “No victim should ever feel abandoned when trying to escape abuse. But the harsh reality is that too many do – especially those from marginalised communities who face significant additional hurdles.

“It’s about smashing down barriers and making sure every single person facing abuse has somewhere to turn when they make the brave decision to seek help.”

To find out more about the support available or how to access it, visit: www.nottsvictimcare.org.uk