New dog park and canine art exhibition make Welbeck a tail-wagging destination this summer

If the perfect day out includes long woodland walks and artisan food accompanied by a four-legged friend, The Welbeck Estate in Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Forest should be top of the list this summer as the historic, 15,000-acre Estate launches a brand-new secure Dog Park and a free dog-themed art exhibition.

A Park Built for Play

Opening 30 June 2025, the brand-new Welbeck Dog Park is a secure, tree-sheltered haven where dogs can run, play, and explore off-lead in safety:

Shire Paddocks offers equipment for energetic pups

The Gallop is a space for dogs to explore with no equipment

Both paddocks include shelters, water troughs, and seating for owners.

Welbeck Dog Park

The park is open daily from 7am to 4pm, with 55-minute sessions priced from £10–£15.

Advance booking is essential at: www.welbeck.co.uk/visit-us/dog-park

A spokesperson for the Welbeck Estate says: “We are big dog lovers on the Welbeck Estate and wanted to introduce something new that would delight the canines in our life and support dog parents. The private Dog Park will offer a peaceful and safe space for dogs to run, walk, sniff and play. We’ve already tested it out on our own pups and it’s been a big hit. We can’t wait to welcome new friends along.”

Dog-Friendly Dining & More

Welbeck Dog Park

After a long walk or a play session in the park, relax with pup in tow at the Harley Café or the horse-box takeaway, where dogs are welcome in the outdoor seating areas. Treats, sausages, and even dog ice creams are available. Well-behaved dogs on short leads are also welcome at Notcutts Garden Centre.

A Dog’s Life: Art with a Wag

From 12 July to 21 September 2025, The Harley Gallery is hosting A Dog’s Life - a joyful, tail-wagging exhibition celebrating dogs through the eyes of international artists.

With over 100 works on display, visitors can expect everything from life-sized crochet sculptures and children’s book illustrations to photography and traditional oil paintings. Featured artists include Sophie Ryder, William Wegman, and David Shrigley.

Four-legged friends can rest outside, while their owners take a moment to explore this playful and heartwarming exhibition - perfect for art lovers and dog devotees alike. (Only service dogs are allowed inside the gallery, but hooks are provided to tether dogs outside).

Interactive highlights include a “name the Breed” trail, crafting activities for kids, and a digital station to see what people would look like as a dog.

More to Explore

Beyond the dog-friendly delights, Welbeck is a haven for food lovers and culture seekers. Browse the award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop for artisan produce, explore the rich heritage of The Portland Collection Museum, or dive into flavour with a guided tour of DropWorks Rum Distillery, Welbeck Abbey Brewery, or the historic Kitchen Gardens. For those eager to learn, hands-on courses at the renowned School of Artisan Food offer everything from baking to butchery - all set within the Estate’s breathtaking parkland.

Ideal for a day out or a longer stay, Welbeck Estate offers the perfect blend of heritage, hospitality, and hound-friendly adventure.

For more information, please visit The Welbeck Estate ( www.welbeck.co.uk)