New campaign empowers locals to be First Responders in emergencies

Spearheaded by Ashfield based ATTFE College in partnership with Derbyshire’s CPTED-UK Ltd, the initiative is bringing free, hands-on emergency training to communities across the county.

From stopping severe bleeding to responding in crisis situations, the campaign is equipping people of all ages with the confidence and skills to act when it matters most.

The campaign was officially launched on Thursday, September 25 at the newly opened Cornerstone Theatre in Sutton-in-Ashfield, drawing a distinguished audience of over 200 attendees.

The event was opened by Major General Tim Hodgetts CB, CBE, KHS, DL, Trustee and Co-Founder of CitizenAID, whose presence underscored the national importance of the initiative.

Among the high-profile guests were senior representatives from Nottinghamshire Police, Fire and Rescue, and the Ambulance Service, alongside civic dignitaries including Vice Lord Lieutenant Nora Senior CBE and Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Nottinghamshire’sChief Fire Officer Craig Parkin. The audience also included Sea Cadets, Duke of Edinburgh students, ATTFE staff and volunteers, and members of the public from across the county, all united by a shared commitment to community resilience.

Notable figures such as Temporary Chief Constable Steve Cooper, Lieutenant-Colonel Anita Jackson, and CPTED-UK Head of Learning and Development Julie Taylor MBE were also in attendance, as well as campaign co-founders Boguslawa Motylska and Richard Stones OBE of CPTED-UK Ltd. Their collective presence reflects the campaign’s wide-reaching support across emergency services, education, and civic leadership — a powerful reflection of the community’s commitment to national resilience.

The initiative directly supports the UK’s 2025 National Security Strategy, which champions a “whole-of-society” approach to tackling both traditional terrorism and emerging hybrid threats. These threats increasingly blur the lines between military and civilian targets, demanding a united response. This new vision calls for breaking down the barriers between public services, the military, the private sector, and wider society — fostering collaboration at every level to ensure the nation is prepared, protected, and empowered.

Richard Stones introduced the initiative, followed by a powerful presentation from Major General Hodgetts on CitizenAID and Stop the Bleed — two emergency response frameworks that equip individuals with the skills to manage life-threatening situations before professional help arrives. Attendees learned how to use the CitizenAID mobile app and how to stop severe bleeding in the critical minutes before emergency services arrive.

Following the presentation, attendees took part in hands-on training sessions led by paramedics and CitizenAID trainers. Everyone who participated received a certificate of attendance.

Figen Murray OBE, renowned for her work in counter-terrorism and peace advocacy, has lent her support to the campaign by gifting a hand-knitted teddy bear named Troy—a heartfelt symbol of solidarity, healing, and remembrance.

The bear is part of Murray’s widely recognised Peace Bear initiative, which aims to foster compassion and resilience in communities affected by trauma. Each bear is crafted with care and carries a message of hope, encouraging open conversations around grief, mental health, and the importance of community support.

The campaign’s goal is to upskill 2,025 people across Nottinghamshire by the end of 2025. Those aged 16 and over will have the opportunity to gain a nationally recognised Level 2 qualification in CitizenAID, while under-16s will take part in tailored awareness sessions to build their confidence and understanding of emergency response.

Liz Barrett OBE, DL, Principal of ATTFE College, said: “Through education and action, we can create safer environments and save lives. Our collaboration with CPTED-UK will bring this vital training to communities across Nottinghamshire throughout Autumn 2025. We are in this together — building stronger, safer communities for all.”

Training will be delivered by a dedicated team of professionals:

Under-16s will attend one-hour awareness sessions in groups of up to 30.

will attend one-hour awareness sessions in groups of up to 30. Aged 16+ participants will complete a half-day course in groups of up to 12, earning a Level 2 qualification in CitizenAID and Stop the Bleed.

Major General Hodgetts added:“I’m delighted to be part of this regional initiative to build community resilience. A big thank you to Liz Barrett, Richard Stones, and all at ATTFE College and CPTED-UK for their vision.”

This campaign goes far beyond training — it’s about building a stronger, more connected Nottinghamshire. By equipping individuals with life-saving skills and the confidence to act, #InThisTogether2025 is creating a county-wide network of everyday heroes. It’s a powerful step toward greater community resilience, encouraging volunteerism, personal growth, and a shared commitment to keeping each other safe when it matters most.

1 . Contributed Major General Tim Hodgetts CB, CBE, KHS, DL (right) with VIP's, at the Launch Evening. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Major General Tim Hodgetts CB, CBE, KHS, DL addresses the 200 attendees on CitizenAID and Stop the Bleed Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed A paramedic gave livesaving advice on how the Stop the bleed . Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Hands on practical training was given and all that attended had the opportunity to have a go. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales