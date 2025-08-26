New accreditation for Nottinghamshire care service

An East Bridgford mental health hospital for women is celebrating after being awarded the Triangle of Care accreditation by Carers Trust, a nationally recognised award which highlights excellence in supporting and involving carers.

The Triangle of Care programme was developed by the Carers Trust to improve carer engagement within mental health services. It focuses on six key standards that ensure carers are recognised, listened to, and included as partners in care.

Cygnet Maple House, part of the Cygnet Health Care division, is a 16-bed mental health hospital for women with personality disorder, based on Kneeton Road. The hospital has been awarded the Triangle of Care One Star accreditation, demonstrating its dedication to putting carers at the heart of patient support.

The Carers Trust praised Cygnet Maple House for its “positive action learning approach,” recognising that the team not only celebrates successes but also embraces feedback and uses it to continually improve services. The panel highlighted the hospital’s culture of openness and reflection, and commended the staff for their strong relationships with families.

One carer, Neil, spoke about his experience of working with the team. He said: “The information I get from them is really good. My daughter’s support worker gives me weekly emails to keep me updated on how it’s going. I just feel that the care that my daughter is getting in there is appropriate for what she needs.”

Key strengths highlighted in the Carers Trust report include:

Clear communication and information for carers – Cygnet Maple House provides a detailed Carer and Family Handbook, accessible information on carers’ rights, and ensures families are kept fully informed from admission to discharge.

Regular engagement opportunities - The service hosts twice-yearly Carer Days, offering carers the chance to meet staff, learn more about treatment approaches, and take part in psychoeducational sessions to better support their loved ones. The hospital also runs the annual “Maple Festival Day,” which brings patients, families, carers, and staff together for a celebration.

Comprehensive training and awareness - All 43 members of staff at Cygnet Maple House have completed carer awareness training. The panel also welcomed the addition of in-person training from Cygnet Carer Ambassadors and the hospital’s close working partnership with Nottinghamshire Carers Hub.

Positive discharge planning - The introduction of a Carer Discharge Plan was praised as best practice and described as a model that could be shared across other Cygnet services nationally.

Strong recognition of carer wellbeing - Carers are supported to access assessments, signposted to local hubs, and encouraged to take part in events that promote their own knowledge and resilience.

The Carers Trust concluded that Cygnet Maple House has “demonstrated a healthy culture of open learning and reflection regarding carer support and involvement” and that it is well-placed to continue leading improvements in this area.

Hospital Manager Nicola Mullender said: “We are incredibly proud to achieve the Triangle of Care Award. Carers play a vital role in the recovery journey of our patients, and this recognition reflects the dedication of our team to ensure carers feel supported, valued, and included every step of the way.

“We are especially pleased that the panel recognised the strength of our community links here in Nottinghamshire and the involvement of families in everything we do.

“The award is a major milestone for Cygnet Maple House. By championing the voices of carers, the hospital is ensuring that the families of those we support feel empowered and included, ultimately leading to better outcomes for the women in our care.”

Triangle of Care is a quality improvement scheme for health and social care providers that promotes safety, recovery and wellbeing by including and supporting unpaid carers. Originally developed by carers, the scheme is run by Carers Trust and recognises healthcare providers that have committed to continuous improvement according to six key ‘carers included’ standards.