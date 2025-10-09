Nearly 1000 jobseekers join Ashfield’s busiest ever Careers Fair

More than 1500 jobs and apprenticeships were up for grabs as Ashfield’s popular Careers Fair was the busiest one to date.

Ashfield District Council’s annual event saw nearly 1000 jobseekers, students and those looking for a change of career descend on Kirkby Leisure Centre to find out more about what is on offer on their doorstep.

The day saw more than 50 businesses come together to offer more than 1500 vacancies, apprenticeships and training opportunities across the District.

The free event, held in partnership with the Department of Work and Pensions, was supported by headline sponsors AF Switchgear Ltd, Killicks Accountants Ltd, and Matthews and Tannert Ltd.

Cllr Dale Grounds with Joe Wilson and Stephanie Walker-Mcguire, of Killicks Accountants

Jobseekers were able to find out more from businesses including Heroux-Devtek, Everyone Active, ATTFE College, Vision West Nottinghamshire College, Lindum Construction and Van Elle.

Cllr Matthew Relf, the Council’s Executive Lead for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning, said: “We have so many fantastic businesses right here in Ashfield and it is great to see them come together once again for our Careers Fair. This is always a hugely popular event and a brilliant way for those seeking work to speak to the companies to find out more about the roles available.

“This also acts as a great networking event for businesses, and we always get fantastic feedback.

“We would like to thank everyone who exhibited and attended our fair and we look forward to doing it again next year.”

Ashfield District Council is committed to supporting employment and training in the District and will continue to champion Ashfield as the place to be for businesses and transformation.

More information on careers and support in Ashfield is available at Career boost - Ashfield District Council.