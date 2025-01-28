National Chocolate Cake Day – what’s not to love?

Resident Pauline loving her chocolate marble cake

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home in Bulwell had a fantastic time celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day on January 27th, surely one of the best days of the year!

Overseen by head chef Jayne Brierley, staff and residents whipped up a selection of different chocolate cakes including chocolate cupcakes and chocolate marble cake. Everyone enjoyed some of the most fabulous cakes in town.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Chocolate Cake Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too – everyone loves chocolate cake and even better when there is a good excuse to eat it!”

Janice Hemstock, a resident said: “I have always loved baking, it is so rewarding when a cake turns out well and chocolate cake has always been a family favourite. I have eaten so much delicious chocolate cake today, I think this has to be one of my favourite celebrations.”

Carer Gareth Needham enjoying cake and a cuppa

Barchester Hall Park care is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750, or email [email protected]