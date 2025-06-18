Music club scores high for football charity

The Frenbot Football charity has again received support from the Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club. The club recently donated £400 towards this year’s Frenbot Fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday, 3rd August will see Frenbot FC take on Inter Legends FC at Forest Town Arena. As well as football there will also be music, entertainment, food and a raffle. Gates open at 1pm for a 3pm kick-off.

The Frenbot team is a group of local lads who for 7 years have been trying to make a difference in their community. Inter Legends FC is a mix of iconic players, non-professionals, and dedicated individuals who share a passion for football and helping others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charities to benefit from the fundraising match and associated major raffle and auction will be the John Eastwood Hospice and King’s Mill Toy Appeal in Sutton, Dementia UK and British Heart Foundation.

Rob Harley, MC at Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club, is pictured presenting the cheque to members of the Frenbot team.

Each year, since they reopened in 2021, Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club have been pleased to make Frenbot one of the many charities they support. This was the club’s sixth donation of its 2024/2025 season and so far more than £2250 has been donated to worthy causes locally.

Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club meets every Monday, including most Bank Holidays, at the Forest Town Arena. Doors open 7.30pm for 8.00pm start and the aim is to finish at 10.30pm. The club aims to provide a range of live acoustic music every week at a price which means no one is excluded. A varied programme runs throughout the year.

Acoustic singer and musician nights are open to all. Admission is £1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feature nights include two 20 mins slots by a named performer with the rest of the evening being opened up to floor spots. Admission is £2.

Guest nights feature a main artist and support act. Admission is £5.

Anyone interested in playing, singing or listening to all forms of acoustic music will be offered a warm welcome. More details can be had by visiting www.mansfield-folk-club.org.uk or by emailing Elaine at [email protected].

For more information on the match go to www. frenbotfootball.co.uk

To buy match tickets go to http://bit.ly/43pCPGV