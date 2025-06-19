Mum takes tour of housing site named in memory of her soldier son

The mum of an Ashfield soldier killed in action has been given a tour of a new housing site named in his memory.

Diane Sheldon was taken around the new housing development on Central Avenue, to see the progress by Ashfield District Council. The site has been named after the Rifleman who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009.

The Council is building 16 new properties on the site called Adrian Sheldon View. It will include two and three-bedroom houses. The first house is set to be completed by the end of October with the whole development ready by Winter 2025.

All brickwork has now been finished, with some of the houses now having the roof in place, complete with solar panels.

Diane Sheldon and Cllr Tom Hollis pictured at the new housing development named after her son Adrian.

After being given a tour of the site Mrs Sheldon said: “It’s beautiful, I’m amazed by the size of the houses. I didn’t realise how quickly they would be built. I really am impressed with the houses and the fact they are so energy efficient.

“The layout of the development is really good as well. This location is the perfect place to remember Adrian. It is close to the Kingsway Cenotaph which bears his name, the primary and secondary school where he went and the cemetery which is his final resting place. This is all about improving the area and it will be a place for local people. The beautiful scenery will still be there around the homes.

“As a family we are proud of this development being named Adrian Sheldon View. His family all lives locally and this is a special place for us to reflect on and honour Adrian.

“For me this has always been about keeping Adrian’s memory alive, that is what is most important.”

The Council had been in discussions with Mrs Sheldon for a few years to find the perfect spot for a street named in his memory. Central Avenue is near to where Rifleman Sheldon attended school and grew up. It is also close to the war memorial and Kingsway Cemetery where he was laid to rest.

Cllr Tom Hollis, Deputy Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “These are high quality new homes and exactly what Council houses used to be back in the 70s.

“They are going to be lovely homes for the local people of Ashfield to live in. It was great to be able to show Mrs Sheldon around the site and to find out more about how the work has been progressing.

“These homes are going to be a real asset to the District and I can’t wait to see the completed development.”

The new homes will have increased insulation in the walls and floor, a gas boiler that is hydrogen ready, solar panels that will supply approximately 30% of electric use and electric vehicle charging ports.