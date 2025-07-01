MP for Mansfield backs Royal British Legion’s call to strengthen Armed Forces Covenant

Steve Yemm, MP for Mansfield, has pledged his support for the Armed Forces Covenant following a Parliamentary event he co-hosted with the Royal British Legion (RBL), Poppyscotland, and the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The event called for the Covenant’s expansion to better support Service personnel, veterans, and their families.

Joined by RBL and MoD representatives, as well as speakers from across the Armed Forces community, this was an opportunity for MPs to hear more about the Covenant and how it must evolve to meet current challenges.

Steve Yemm MP said:

“I valued the opportunity to host and attend this event, and to hear directly from veterans and Service charities about both the strengths and the gaps in the current Armed Forces Covenant. Mansfield has a proud service community, and we must do better by them.

Steve Yemm MP with members of Mansfield District Corps of Drums at the Committed to the Covenant Event co-hosted by Mansfields MP

“We made a promise, as a country, that no one should be disadvantaged because of their service. That means listening, acting, and strengthening the Covenant so that it applies across all public services and levels of government.”

“As Mansfield’s MP, I will keep bringing the voices of our Armed Forces community into Parliament and backing action to improve the Covenant. Whether it's in health, housing or transition to civilian life, they deserve more than warm words. They deserve proper support.”

Since 2011, the Armed Forces Covenant has represented a national commitment that members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their families should not face disadvantage due to their service. In 2021, the Government introduced a legal duty for organisations responsible for healthcare, education, and housing to give ‘due regard’ to the Covenant.

However, that legal duty still does not extend to areas like employment, benefits, social care, or immigration. Steve Yemm MP and the Royal British Legion are calling for the Covenant to apply more widely and ensure consistency across services.

Steve Yemm MP with Alistair Carnes MP, Minister for Veterans, at the RBL and MOD event hosted by the Mansfield MP

“If any of my constituents who have served, or their families, need support, I would urge them to contact the Royal British Legion on 0808 802 8080. And if you need help navigating that support locally, my office is here to help.”

