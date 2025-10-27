More new play areas now open at Forestry England’s Sherwood Pines

The all-new Robin Hood's Hideout at Sherwood Pines

Forestry England are helping even more children in Nottinghamshire enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of being out in the fresh forest air this half term holiday with two new play areas that opened last week at their Sherwood Pines forest centre.

The creation of the new Robin Hood’s Hideout and Workshop play areas was supported by Defra’s Access for All Programme, and they have been designed and built with the aim of making all children feel welcome and included, regardless of any additional needs they may have.

Jess Tullberg, Visitor Experience Manager at Sherwood Pines, said: “We had to remove the old Robin Hood’s Hideout and Mushroom Village play areas as they had reached the end of their life. And although the King John’s Castle play area was opened recently it was clear we needed more play structures to accommodate all the fun seekers we have visiting Sherwood Pines! The two new areas have lots of different features and everyone seems to love exploring them.”

Sherwood Pines is a top day out destination in the area, and is also popular with ‘staycationers’ thanks to the Sherwood Pines Campsite and Forest Holidays cabins.

Robin Hood's Workshop play area at Sherwood Pines

Jess went on to say:

“There is lots to do here at Sherwood Pines, which is really important when we have visitors who might well be here for more than one day. So the play areas are a great addition to our walking and cycling trails, Go Ape, Disc Golf course and activity trails.”

Sherwood Pines can be found just outside Kings Clipstone, on the B6030, about 25 minutes from the centre of Mansfield. Entry to Sherwood Pines is free, there is a charge for parking and for some activities. There is no charge for using the play areas.