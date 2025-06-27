Molly Wilson makes a grand entrance to prom in a truck, thanks to MTL Logistics

Molly Wilson excited to make her big entrance at prom.

In a delightful twist on traditional prom transportation, Molly Wilson, a 16-year-old student from Ashfield School, arrived at her prom in style — not in a flashy sports car, but escorted by a stunning truck from MTL Logistics, a newly formed haulage firm based in Kirkby in Ashfield.

Managing Director Mark Taylor expressed his pride in being part of this memorable occasion, highlighting a growing trend among students seeking alternative and exciting ways to celebrate their special night.

This year, more students are opting for trucks to make a statement at prom, challenging the conventional choice of luxury vehicles. MTL Logistics, which also owns Mark Taylor Racing, has quickly gained recognition for its unique approach to prom transportation.

Taylor noted that the firm is thrilled to provide a memorable experience for young people, saying, “It was an absolute privilege to escort Molly to her prom. We’re seeing a surge in students choosing trucks, and it’s great to see we can compete with the supercars!”