Mineworkers' Pension Scheme success puts BCSSS on the map for fair reform

By Jay Martin
Contributor
Published 6th Nov 2024, 15:53 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 12:55 BST
Following the recent budget announcement that the Reserve Fund in the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme (MPS) will be returned to its members, Steve Yemm MP is highlighting attention to another pension scheme affecting former miners: the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme (BCSSS).

Building on the momentum of the MPS victory, Steve’s new campaign seeks to address fairness and equity in mining pensions for BCSSS members, ensuring that all former miners receive the benefits they deserve.

The MPS has been a significant source of support for retired miners, and its recent reform is a huge win for former miners across the UK. Mansfield, in particular, is home to the highest number of MPS beneficiaries in the country.

Originally set up to provide financial security to miners and their families after retirement, the MPS has long been a crucial resource for the community.

Steve Yemm MPplaceholder image
Steve Yemm MP

Steve Yemm MP stated, “The recent announcement about the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme Reserve Fund is a big victory for our former miners, but there is still much work to be done. Many BCSSS members in Mansfield and beyond deserve the same fairness.’

Steve is actively seeking members of the BCSSS to come forward and share their experiences. He wants to gather firsthand accounts from former miners and their families to build a compelling case for change, emphasising the need for an equitable approach to mining pensions. These stories will form the vital component for any future efforts, highlighting the challenges that BCSSS members face and the need for reform in Parliament.

‘The success of the MPS reform sets a precedent and opens doors for the BCSSS. I’d like to leverage the goodwill and political momentum achieved through the MPS success, showcasing the positive impact of legislative action on miners’ pensions to achieve a similar outcome for those on this scheme.’

BCSSS members and their families are encouraged to reach out to Steve Yemm’s office to share their stories or learn more about the campaign. For more information on the BCSSS campaign, You can contact Steve by emailing [email protected]

