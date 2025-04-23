Michael Payne MP visits new retirement community coming soon to Daybrook

Michael Payne MP, Cllr Kyle Robinson-Payne, Lee Barrett and James Hanna, Land Director at McCarthy Stone Davison House Development Site

Gedling MP Michael Payne and Deputy Mayor of Gedling Cllr Kyle Robinson-Payne, donned a hard hat last week in a visit to the new McCarthy Stone retirement community, Davison House in Daybrook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour MP joined the Davison House construction team, along with McCarthy Stone’s Land Director, James Hanna and Contracts Director, Lee Barrett to take a closer look at the development plans, view the construction progress and hear about communal facilities on offer.

Located on Mansfield Road, Davison House will boast a collection of low-maintenance, energy efficient retirement apartments designed to support the over 60s to live life to the fullest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make retiring in style more accessible, properties at Davison House are exclusively available as part of a government-backed scheme in conjunction with Homes England. The scheme, named Older Persons Shared Ownership (OPSO), provides a helping hand by reducing the upfront cost of a new retirement property, through providinga choice of home ownership options up to 75%. Monthly rent is payable on the remaining share except where the property is purchased for the maximum share of 75%. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £90,000 and two-bedroom properties available from £135,000*.

The properties are currently available to reserve off-plan, and the first occupants expected to make the move in later this year.

Michael Payne MP commented: “It was a pleasure to visit Davison House and see the fantastic work being done to create a welcoming and supportive community for retirees in Daybrook – this is a great use of a former brownfield site. Developments like this are so important in providing older people with the chance to live independently while also being part of a community. It’s great to see more affordable options like this available locally here in Nottinghamshire, helping people to enjoy their retirement in comfort and security.”

James Hanna, Land Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are delighted Michael Payne was able to take the time to visit Davison House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are experiencing a housing crisis in the UK, where there are not enough suitable homes to support our ageing population, and this is leading to many older people not being able to access the support and the care they need. Our Daybrook development is aimed specifically at enhancing the availability of more affordable housing in and around the Nottingham area through the OPSO scheme, so retirees can enjoy the lifestyle they’ve dreamed of without having to pay the full price.”

The Government has also confirmed it is looking to expand the provision of housing for older people and recently published new research which showed retirement housing results in improved levels of happiness, wellbeing and life satisfaction. [1]

The brand-new development is set to meet the needs of those aged 60 and over seeking an independent retirement with community at its heart. Future homeowners will benefit from access to superb shared spaces, including maintained gardens and a communal lounge home, where new friendships flourish. Peace of mind comes from having state-of-the-art security features, including a 24-hour emergency call system, in every property and a House Manager to oversee the day-to-day running of the development.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Retirement Living at Davison House, please call 0800 882 1829or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/davison-house.

*Shared ownership prices are subject to availability. For terms and conditions, click here: www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/what-we-offer/occupancy-options/shared-ownership