Meet the care home girls with over 128 years combined care experience

A care home in Mansfield, is celebrating its female care workers, having discovered five have spent over 120 years working at the same care home.

Sherwood Grange, a 37-bed residential and dementia care home on Mansfield Road is home to 50 staff members, five of which have worked at the care home for over 20 years.

66-year-old Julie Taylor, a laundry assistant at Sherwood Grange was one the first staff members at the home. Julie joined 33 years ago, she said, “I’ve spent half of my life here and I wouldn’t change it. It’s a great place to work and I really enjoy the social side to the job.”

Head Chef, Diane Fletcher joined the home 27 years ago, she said, “A catering position became available at the home and I just knew I was the right role for me.

Sherwood Grange care staff

“Sherwood Grange is a sentimental place for me as before it was a care home, it was the property of a coal board and my father’s job after leaving school was a gardener there – I often wonder if the lovely trees in the grounds were planted by him.”

57-year-old Dawn Biddleston and her daughter, Danelle Yates are both care assistants. Dawn joined the home 23 years ago and says, “The resident are lovely to work with and so are my colleagues.”

Keeping residents regularly entertained by dressing up as the former Queen and Queen Camilla is Tracey Bray, a kitchen assistant who began working at Sherwood Grange 20 years ago.

Following in her sister-in-law’ footsteps, Chris Godfrey, a senior care co-ordinator joined the home 25 years ago.

Sherwood Grange care staff

“I came for a trial, and I am still here now,” said Chris.

She continued, “I’ve worked my way up from a care assistant on nights, to the role I am in now. I love caring for older people and meeting a variety of people and personalities, it’s just great.’

Home manager, Lisa Allsop commented, “We’re fortunate to have such loyal and caring staff here at Sherwood Grange.

“Continuity of care is really important, especially when you are caring for people living with dementia.