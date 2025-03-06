Meal Time Mascot honored by Councillor for dedicated service at Ashmere care home

Sutton Court residential home, part of the Ashmere Notts group of elderly care homes is bursting with life from the tremendous range of activities, entertainment and the buddy system its residents take part in. One of the very important resident buddy's was rewarded today with a surprise visit from local Councillor Richard Butler who presented Marilyn with a lovely bunch of flowers to thank her for her service and dedication to the role.

At Ashmere homes, all long term resident are encouraged to take on a buddy role to give them a sense of purpose and responsibility in their twilight years. These roles vary depending on ability, skills and the homes.

One particular resident, Marilyn took on the role of Meal Time Mascot three years ago and is still very serious about her duties every day. Marilyn's role involves welcoming residents to the dining room each day, advising them on the meal choices then feeding back comments to the chef after the meal. She is also involved in menu planning.

This role gives great pleasure to all the residents who look forward to the converse and also allows a feedback loop to the chef. While Marilyn might not always feel 100%, she will always endeavour to do her mealtime task, giving her a real sense of purpose.

Councillor Richard Butler thanking Care Home resident Marilyn Clarke for her service in the home.

Today, Mariliyn's hard work paid off when she received a surprise visit from Nottinghamshire Councillor Richard Butler who was tasked with presenting Marilyn with some lovely flowers and the gratitude of all the staff and residents for the role she undertakes. Marilyn was delighted with her very important visitor and humbled by the presentation.

Sutton Court residential home, based on priestsic road, sutton in Ashfield is rated at Good with CQC with a rating of outstanding in the category well lead. It has also achieved the highest quality banding with the local council and the coveted Dementia Quality Mark. Home to 65 residents and Happy Splash Swim school for its amazing hydro swimming pool, the pet friendly home welcomes both residential and early stage dementia sufferers.