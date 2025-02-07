Mayor celebrates Mansfield’s community heroes

Mayor Andy with Charlotte Henshaw MBE

Two successful community champions in Mansfield have received a special thank-you from the Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams.

The mayor hosted a commendation evening on Tuesday 4 February, before the meeting of the Full Council at the Civic Centre, to recognise the success of Charlotte Henshaw MBE and the Seaforth Highlanders Notts in Mansfield and beyond.

Mayor Andy said: “I wanted to say a personal thank-you to both Charlotte and the Seaforth Highlanders, who have been putting Mansfield on the map and bringing success to our district for many years now.

“It was an opportunity to recognise their success, their passion for the district, and their hopes and plans to inspire the next generation to get involved in sport or music.

The Seaforth Highlanders with Mayor Andy

“Our community champions are what make Mansfield the place it is today, and we continue to hope and watch out for their continued success in the future.”

Charlotte Henshaw MBE is a para canoeist who has won multiple medals across world championships and the Paralympic Games. Just last year, she participated in her fifth Paralympics, storming to victory in the KL2 200m kayak event in Paris to win double gold.

She began her sporting career journey swimming in Mansfield with former council swimming coach Glenn Smith, who also trained Ollie Hynd MBE and Rebecca Adlington OBE. She competed in swimming in her first three games, in which she won a silver medal in London, followed by a bronze in Rio de Janeiro.

The Seaforth Highlanders Notts are celebrating 50 years of leading the council’s remembrance parade this year, and their distinctive bagpipe sounds are familiar to Mansfield residents. Some of the band members have been together for decades, and membership continues to grow. The age demographic of the members ranges from early teens to late 60s.

Guests, including family members of Charlotte, the band, and councillors, were treated to a buffet reception before being presented with their commendation and commemorative silver plaque from Mayor Andy.