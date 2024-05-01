Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Star Wars saga of a son who fights in a civil war against his father and a queen who goes on a dangerous mission, drew much inspiration from many real historical events like the British Civil War, so the learning team at the National Civil War Centre (NCWC) in Newark, couldn’t resist a link with this special Jedi date!

Visitors can ‘use the force’ as a Jedi warrior and learn about 17th century weapons at the same time.

Families can travel through time (if not space) in the Civil War Gallery where they can discover – and handle – historic weapons, make their own sword and learn some nifty battlefield manoeuvres in the magnificent Tudor Hall.

Take part in a host of family activities at the National Civil War Centre's 'May The Fourth Be With You' event this weekend. Photo: Submitted

Best of all, people can even learn to use a light sabre!

Coun Rowan Cozens (Ind), portfolio holder for heritage, culture and the arts at Newark & Sherwood Council, said: “Our family days are extremely popular and are great to bring the people of Newark together on a bank holiday.

“Since May 4 is a special date for Star Wars fans and there are so many parallels with this film and some of the stories in the civil war, the dedicated learning team at the NCWC have decided to put together this action-packed programme.

“Come along and enjoy all the activities and this bank holiday May the Fourth be With You promises to be an unmissable event for the whole family."

The event takes place this Saturday, May 4, from 10am to 4pm.

Family Tours of the Civil War Gallery are also running at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2pm, while drop-in family activities are taking place in the learning space all day.