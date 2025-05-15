May half term vaccination clinics

Vaccination available for students in years 7 - 11

Students in years 7 – 11 have the chance to catch up on any missed vaccinations during May half term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The School Aged Immunisation Service will be offering vaccinations at a series of clinics in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire for anyone who might have missed a school clinic or is home educated.

Vaccinations on offer include:

Human Papillomavirus (HPV): One injection is given in year 8 to protect against some cancers and genital warts linked to the HPV virus.

One injection is given in year 8 to protect against some cancers and genital warts linked to the HPV virus. Tetanus, diphtheria and polio (3-in-1 teenage booster vaccine (Td/IPV): One injection is given in year 9 to complete the five-dose course which gives most people lifelong protection against tetanus, diphtheria and polio.

One injection is given in year 9 to complete the five-dose course which gives most people lifelong protection against tetanus, diphtheria and polio. Meningococcal (Men) ACWY vaccine (MenACWY): One injection is given in year 9 to protect against meningitis and septicaemia caused by four groups of meningococcal bacteria – A, C, W and Y.

Appointments are by booking only and can be made by calling IntraHealth on 0333 3583 397 (option 4, then option 2).

The clinics will be held on:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 27 May (10.00am - 3.30pm): Mansfield Woodhouse Family Hub, Swan Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, NG19 8BT

Wednesday 28 May (10.00am - 3.30pm): Arnbrook Family Hub, Bestwood Lodge Drive, Arnold, NG5 8NE, Located off Home Close

Thursday 29 May (9.30am - 4.00pm): IntraHealth, Unit 2A, East Bridgford Industrial Estate, Kneesall Road, East Bridgford, NG13 8PJ

Thursday 29 May (1.00pm - 4.00pm): Ollerton and Boughton Family Hub, Dukeries Academy, Whinney Lane, New Ollerton, NG22 9TH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 30 May (10.00am - 12.00pm): Retford Family Hub, Spa Lane, Retford, DN22 6EA, Car Park on New Street

Friday 30 May (10.00am - 12.00pm): Summer House Family Hub, Clare Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 5BB

Friday 30 May (1.00pm - 4.00pm): Hyson Green Family Hub, Mary Potter Centre, 76 Gregory Boulevard, NG7 5HY