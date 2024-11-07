Mark Thomas brings critically acclaimed show to Sheffield

The UK's godfather of political comedy returns to stand-up after a long hiatus and brings his newest show, Gaffa Tapes, to the Sheffield Memorial this Sunday, November 10.

If you don’t know what Mark does, ask your parents.

Mark’s now famous mix of stand-up, theatre, journalism and the odd bout of performance art has made him one of our oldest surviving alternative comics. Mark has been performing comedy for nearly 40 years and, with a recent-ish step towards theatre in his last few shows, Mark is back to his finest stand-up form and anti-Tory sentiment.

In his time, he has won eight awards for performing, three for human rights work… and one he invented for himself.

Mark Thomas

He has made six series of the Mark Thomas Comedy Product and three Dispatches for Channel 4, made five series of the Manifesto for Radio 4, written five books and four playscripts, curated and authored two art exhibitions with artist Tracey Moberly and was commissioned to write a show for the Royal Opera House.

He has forced a politician to resign, changed laws on tax and protest, become the Guinness Book of Records world-record holder for number of protests in 24 hours, taken the police to court three times and won (the fourth is in the pipeline), walked the length of the Israeli Wall in the West Bank (that’s 724km), and generally mucked about trying to have fun and upset (shall we say) the right people.

For tickets, please visit https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/MarkThomas-2024

