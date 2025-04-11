Mansfield’s Unanima welcomes Francesca Martinez as new ambassador

Comedian and TV star Francesca Martinez

Unanima, a Mansfield based, Arts Council England, National Portfolio Organisation that exists to level things up for learning disabled and autistic people through a range of artistic and audience development initiatives, is delighted to announce award-winning comedian Francesca Martinez as its new ambassador.

A celebrated entertainer and trailblazer, Francesca’s illustrious career began on television with her memorable role in Grange Hill and continued with appearances in Holby City and Ricky Gervais’ hit sitcom Extras. Her groundbreaking achievements include being the first female comic to win the prestigious Daily Telegraph Open Mic Award at the Edinburgh Festival in 2000.

Francesca, who has cerebral palsy but prefers to describe herself as "wobbly," is an inspiring advocate for inclusivity and diversity. Her authenticity and humour shine through in her work, making her a perfect fit for Unanima’s mission to create inclusive spaces in the arts.

Expressing her excitement about joining the team, Francesca stated: "I am so proud to be an ambassador for Unanima. Tracy and Brad's passion to create inclusive spaces and encourage artists from diverse backgrounds is infectious, and I deeply believe in their vision to make art accessible to everyone. OneFest occupies a unique position in the British cultural scene and has the potential to become a national leader in showcasing diverse voices. I am excited to support such an important creative initiative led by these two deeply committed and inspiring individuals."

Unanima has become a beacon of inclusion in the local area and it’s July festival OneFest is set to become the leading destination to see extraordinary disabled led and diverse work, paving the way for new talent and underrepresented perspectives. With Francesca Martinez’s advocacy and support, Unanima looks forward to further solidifying its impact as a leader in accessible and inclusive art.