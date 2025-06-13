Mansfield’s supported housing project leads the way in raising standards for vulnerable residents

Mansfield District Council has made significant progress in improving standards in supported housing through its Supported Housing Improvement Project (SHIP).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in 2022 with government funding as part of a national pilot involving 26 local authorities, SHIP was introduced ahead of the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023 to help test and develop best practice in the sector. Mansfield is the only district in Nottinghamshire to have received funding specifically to improve supported housing standards - accommodation often used to house vulnerable or homeless people.

Following the success of the project, the council’s funding has been extended for a third year. Over the past two years, the council has worked closely with supported housing providers, registered providers, community interest companies (CICs), and other stakeholders to deliver real improvements in property standards, support quality, and Housing Benefit oversight.

Project highlights include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In person event held with providers at the Civic Centre this week

Improving property standards: The council inspected 96 supported housing properties and helped to identify and resolve 157 hazards—63 of which were Category 1 (the most serious). These included issues such as severe damp and mould, structural dangers, lack of heating, and fire safety concerns. A further 94 Category 2 hazards were also found. In all cases, providers acted quickly to make repairs or handed properties back to landlords. This resulted in safer, more suitable homes for residents.

Raising support standards: In-depth interviews with 98 tenants revealed inconsistencies in the quality of support provided. The council worked closely with providers to improve support services and introduced changes to referral and Housing Benefit claim processes to improve oversight. Monthly meetings with providers were also introduced to address any concerns promptly.

Housing Benefit scrutiny: By auditing providers' Housing Benefit claims, the SHIP team identified and recovered over £14,000 in unsupported or unjustified costs. For example, one provider had claimed for window cleaning but was unable to provide evidence. This work helps ensure that public money is spent appropriately and reinforces expectations of transparency and accountability from providers.

Jill Finnesey, Assistant Director of Housing at Mansfield District Council, said: “This project has not only improved living conditions for many of Mansfield’s most vulnerable residents but has also laid the foundations for a more collaborative and accountable supported housing system.

“We value the role of supported housing providers and, by working together to address hazards and issues, we’ve made a real impact on the quality of supported housing, and ultimately on our resident’s living conditions.

“To continue building on this work, we’re also planning to use some of our government homelessness prevention funding to launch a new ‘Moving On / Next Steps’ scheme. This will offer lower-cost accommodation alongside tailored support to help tenants move into employment or more independent living.

“We’re now in a strong position to respond to forthcoming changes in legislation and continue improving supported housing for everyone involved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The national pilot has led to key recommendations to improve the supported housing sector, aiming to protect and empower tenants. Proposed changes under the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023 include:

A national set of supported housing standards and clearer definitions of both housing types and the support expected.

A licensing scheme for providers.

A new classification for supported housing in planning regulations.

The council also plans to focus this financial year on producing a supported housing strategy with a forecast of need for the next five years and plans to streamline the referral process to prioritise claims for people who have a local connection.

It also wants to provide training for providers in dealing with tenants who may have experienced trauma in their lives, and in addition, continue to monitor the number of providers who are registered as CICs (Community Interest Companies), as these are currently exempt from certain regulatory standards and government subsidies.

Additionally, a second in-person event was held at the Civic Centre this week, bringing together over 60 people from various providers to celebrate the success of the SHIP scheme and to reinforced continued collaboration with the council.