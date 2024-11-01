Mansfield’s budget consultation results to be considered by committee

Reducing the service level for planning services and revenue and benefits are just some of the changes residents want to see following the publication of the 2025/26 budget consultation results.

The suggestions came from residents, businesses, and stakeholders participating in Mansfield District Council’s annual budget consultation last month to pulse-check the people’s priorities. The authority anticipates a funding shortfall of up to £3 million by the 2027/2028 financial year, as the cost and demand of services being delivered have increased.

With a total of 422 responses received, the services that were identified as most important to people were community safety, waste and recycling, and public spaces. The least important were planning services, revenue and benefits, and culture and entertainment.

85% of respondents stated that they did not want a spend reduction in waste in recycling, whereas 91% supported a spend reduction relating to member allowances.

Civic Centre

57% of participants also supported a 2.99% increase in the Mansfield precept of council tax, bringing a £5 per year rise to the average council taxpayer in a band D property.

Participants were given the opportunity to provide extra comments and feedback. Hot topic themes included the reduction of elected roles, concerns over money being spent on the market, administrative and staffing costs, and financial management.

All the suggestions will now inform the budget setting process and be shared with Cabinet on Monday 11 November, and then Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Corporate) on Tuesday 12 November. If all the recommendations from the committee are endorsed, these items will go forward for final approval at the Full Council meeting on 4 February 2025.

Councillor Craig Whitby, Portfolio Holder for Corporate and Finance, said: “To help inform these really difficult decisions, the public’s feedback to our public consultation has been crucial.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to tell us their thoughts on the options put forward. The results of the consultation will now be carefully considered alongside other relevant factors, including operational, financial, policy, and legal considerations, as we draw up our plans for future service delivery.”

The council has a legal duty to achieve a balanced budget and deliver its financial commitments annually.

Residents can view the full results of the consultation survey here - www.mansfield.gov.uk/downloads/file/6714/2025-26-budget-report-results