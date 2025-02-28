Mansfield Woodhouse landmark under threat

Community Orchard

A well-known landmark in Woodhouse is likely to disappear if more Trustees cannot be found to take on the management role forcing the Mansfield Woodhouse Millennium Green Trust to disband.

The Millennium Green, which covers 3.5 acres of greenfield conservation land, lies on Welbeck Road and came into being in 2000 to mark the turn of the century. It is entirely voluntary, relying on a core team of around eight volunteers who manage the Green, fund raise and carry out conservation and maintenance tasks to keep the area good for wildlife and open to the local community.

A spokesperson for the Millennium Green said: “The advice has been that if the charity has to fold the land will likely be declared bona vacantia, which is a Latin term used when a property is “without an owner”. Eventually, the land would pass to the Crown Estate and because their remit is to make money for the Exchequer the land would in all probability be sold for building land.”

If this is allowed to happen it would be a considerable loss to wildlife as the land has value for biodiversity…… an ecological survey in 2012/13 identified 13 different species of grass; 15 different varieties of Butterfly have been recorded since 2013; a survey in 2021 observed 30 different varieties of bird visiting, or nesting on the Green and in 2022-23 at least 55 species of plant & wild flower where identified.

Tool Store, Millennium Green

An even greater loss will be that impacting the local community because there is a growing body of evidence that shows access to greenspace is an important asset for supporting health & wellbeing. One report by Public Health England concluded that: Evidence shows that living in a greener environment can promote & protect good health and aid recovery from illness and help with managing poor health………. Greener environments are also associated with better mental health and wellbeing outcomes including reduced levels of depression, anxiety & fatigue.

If the charity fails to attract more trustees, the Millennium Green will go and Woodhouse will be the poorer. To find out more about the Millennium Green and the work of the trustees, visit the website https://mwmgreen.weebly.com and get in touch using the information on the Contacts page.