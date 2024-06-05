Mansfield Woodhouse bell ringers ring out for peace

By Annette HarvieContributor
Published 5th Jun 2024, 11:31 BST
The 6th of June 2024 marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion the world has ever witnessed.

In 1944, Operation Overlord saw over 5,000 ships and landing craft set down more than 130,000 troops on five Normandy beaches in an action that would bring about the liberation of north-west Europe.

As part of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Mansfield Woodhouse St. Edmunds Church and Mansfield St Peter's Church bells will be joining other church bells across the country to Ring Out for Peace on 6th June at 6.30pm.

