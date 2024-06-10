Mansfield Woodhouse-based home care provider is first in UK to trial pioneering wristbands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your Home Care, the 'Outstanding' Nottinghamshire-based domiciliary care provider, has become the first company of its kind in the UK to trial pioneering new personal alarm wristbands.

The Call4Care wristbands have been developed by Intelligent Recording Limited, based in The Tangent Business Hub, in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, and utilise Flawless Connect cloudless telecoms technology to help keep users safe.

The lightweight devices look similar to a smartwatch but do not have LCD screens. They can detect if a person has fallen, alert friends or relatives via a phonecall, and use What Three Words and wifi settings on any nearby devices to enable exact locations to be shared.

There is also a function to set a geofence, so that if a person goes out of a certain area, an alert is sent to specific connections.

Paul Pitchford from Your Home Care with Philip Hill of Intelligent Recordings.

The wristbands are linked to a friends and family app so that a user’s health can be monitored remotely.

For example, the app can take indicative blood pressure readings, monitor activity levels such as how many steps have been recorded, take blood oxygen readings, and highlight body temperature changes.

While this information can be accessed through the app, work is taking place to integrate it into Your Home Care’s own systems. Paul Pitchford, who co-founded Your Home Care with Scott Marsh, said: “This wonderful and unique technology has the potential to be a real asset when ensuring the safety of vulnerable or elderly people in their own homes. They should help give even more confidence to families that the health of their loved ones is being monitored.

“As we already regularly use Restore2 health checks, we see the wristbands as working in tandem with that process and data being integrated with our information.

And he added: “Your Home Care is committed to delivering Outstanding care and the use of modern technology is part of how we can keep on improving what we do.”

A number of Your Home Care clients will be given a wristband to use, while some of the bands will be available to members of the public to purchase.

Funding for the wristbands has come from a grant from Digital Notts, a partnership of organisations such as councils and health organisations, that are “collectively responsible for improving the health, care and wellbeing” of local people.

Philip Hill of Intelligent Recordings Limited, says that his business utilises talented people from across the world to create technology that makes a difference.

For example, the company developed telematics technology that is currently being deployed in thousands of ambulances.

Philip said: “The wristbands compact into a small space a number of amazing features that together create something unique and ideal for a number of settings, including home care.

“It’s an exciting product and I really look forward to seeing how clients of Your Home Care benefit from using the wristbands.”