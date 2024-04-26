Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve is celebrated for his unwavering commitment and generosity, which exemplifies the crucial role that volunteers play in enhancing our community.

Steve’s activities at Cornwater Evergreens are far-reaching. He supports elderly members by ensuring safe transportation, caring for them during sessions, and even cooks a mean egg when stepping in to prepare breakfast. His actions are more than just voluntary duties; they are essential contributions that significantly boost the well-being and joy of many community members.

This accolade not only acknowledges Steve's remarkable efforts but also highlights the collective impact of all volunteers at Cornwater Evergreens. These individuals devote their time to a variety of roles, from administrative support to direct care, all of which foster a nurturing environment for the elderly.

Peter Dickson, CEO of Cornwater Evergreens, reflected on the volunteers' dedication, saying, "Steve's recognition is well-deserved, but it's also a testament to the invaluable contributions of all our volunteers. They are truly the backbone of our charity."

The award ceremony also highlighted the extensive support that the Mansfield Building Society has provided to local community initiatives over the years. It became evident throughout the evening how many projects and organizations have benefited from the Building Society’s commitment to local development.

Mansfield Building Society's ongoing support is not just about financial contributions; it's about building a stronger community and enhancing the quality of life for all residents. Their support for volunteers like those at Cornwater Evergreens is instrumental in fostering a sense of community and social cohesion.

As we celebrate Steve’s outstanding achievement, let us also extend our gratitude to all volunteers who tirelessly contribute to making Mansfield a vibrant and supportive community. Their collective efforts are the foundation of our success and continue to make a profound difference in the lives of many.