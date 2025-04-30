Mansfield teenager completes London Marathon, raising £12,500 for children

By Michael Denham
Contributor
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 13:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A young runner from Mansfield who took on the London Marathon to honouring the legacy of his late grandmother raised £12,500 for the NSPCC.

Jamie Henshaw (18) was among 56,640 runners from all over the world that ran 26.2 miles to complete the 45th London Marathon on Sunday.

Jamie’s grandmother Heather Henshaw was a much-loved NSPCC trustee and chair of the charity’s Mansfield district, and he was cheered on throughout the race by his family and friends wearing green NSPCC t-shirts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamie said: “I am still buzzing and super thrilled. Completing the London Marathon has been such a big thing for me. Running past iconic parts of London and having the support from the crowd was a really special experience.

Jamie sharing his success at the London Marathon with friends and family from Mansfield.Jamie sharing his success at the London Marathon with friends and family from Mansfield.
Jamie sharing his success at the London Marathon with friends and family from Mansfield.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me, including everyone at the NSPCC Mansfield district, and most important of all – my mum – who has been my biggest supporter. It has been ten years since my grandmother’s passing, and her work helping children is so deep rooted in me that it kept me going at all times.”

This was Jamie’s first full length marathon, and he finished it in 3hrs 58 mins despite having to endure the heatwave that dominated this year’s race.

Jamie is nearing his JustGiving page target of £10,000, and with the addition of funds from previous fundraising events and gift aid, his current total for the NSPCC stands at £12,500.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barbara Elsey, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for the East Midlands, said:

Jamie with his dad (Ben), mum (Kerry) and brother (Max).Jamie with his dad (Ben), mum (Kerry) and brother (Max).
Jamie with his dad (Ben), mum (Kerry) and brother (Max).

“I am incredibly proud of Jamie for completing such a physically tough and demanding feat as the London Marathon. He has done so much to help raise awareness and essential funds for the charity.

“Please do help Jamie meet his JustGiving target. Despite being a household name, the NSPCC depends on public donations for the majority of its funding that goes onto support our vital charity services such as Childline. Every pound raised will make all the difference to the lives of vulnerable children.”

To add your support to Jamie’s fundraising, please visit: justgiving.com/page/jamiehenshaw

Related topics:NSPCCMansfieldLondonEast Midlands
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice