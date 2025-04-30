Mansfield teenager completes London Marathon, raising £12,500 for children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young runner from Mansfield who took on the London Marathon to honouring the legacy of his late grandmother raised £12,500 for the NSPCC.

Jamie Henshaw (18) was among 56,640 runners from all over the world that ran 26.2 miles to complete the 45th London Marathon on Sunday.

Jamie’s grandmother Heather Henshaw was a much-loved NSPCC trustee and chair of the charity’s Mansfield district, and he was cheered on throughout the race by his family and friends wearing green NSPCC t-shirts.

Jamie said: “I am still buzzing and super thrilled. Completing the London Marathon has been such a big thing for me. Running past iconic parts of London and having the support from the crowd was a really special experience.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me, including everyone at the NSPCC Mansfield district, and most important of all – my mum – who has been my biggest supporter. It has been ten years since my grandmother’s passing, and her work helping children is so deep rooted in me that it kept me going at all times.”

This was Jamie’s first full length marathon, and he finished it in 3hrs 58 mins despite having to endure the heatwave that dominated this year’s race.

Jamie is nearing his JustGiving page target of £10,000, and with the addition of funds from previous fundraising events and gift aid, his current total for the NSPCC stands at £12,500.

Barbara Elsey, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for the East Midlands, said:

“I am incredibly proud of Jamie for completing such a physically tough and demanding feat as the London Marathon. He has done so much to help raise awareness and essential funds for the charity.

“Please do help Jamie meet his JustGiving target. Despite being a household name, the NSPCC depends on public donations for the majority of its funding that goes onto support our vital charity services such as Childline. Every pound raised will make all the difference to the lives of vulnerable children.”

To add your support to Jamie’s fundraising, please visit: justgiving.com/page/jamiehenshaw