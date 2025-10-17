Mansfield team takes the plunge for children’s hospital charity

A courageous team from a Shirebrook hospital has raised more than £10,000 for a children’s charity after completing an exhilarating 15,000ft charity skydive.

Cygnet Manor, based on Central Drive, is a high-dependency complex care service for men with learning disabilities.

On Saturday 12 October, ten dedicated members of the Cygnet Manor team took to the skies to support their chosen charity for 2025 - The Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Head of Care at the Cygnet Health Care service, Mellissa Greenwood, said: “As a team, we’ve now raised more than £10,000 and the amount is still rising! I can’t express how proud I am of our staff who completed the skydive.

“They were truly amazing and showed no hesitation at the thought of jumping out of a plane.

“I also want to thank the colleagues who came along to support the team on the day. It was a fantastic experience that really highlighted how incredible Cygnet Health Care staff are. We’ll be holding a charity day in January to present the cheque once we have our final total and we still have a few more events planned to raise even more.”

The team have been fundraising throughout the year with other charity events such as a community fun day, bake sale and car wash.

The funds raised will go towards life-saving equipment, vital research, and the creation of comfortable, engaging environments for children receiving care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, which supports young patients from across the UK and beyond.

Mellissa added: “Cygnet Manor’s commitment to supporting its local community reflects Cygnet Health Care’s wider ethos of compassion, teamwork, and making a difference - both within services and beyond.”