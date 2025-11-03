Mansfield students invited to the Vatican for the Jubilee for Education

Four students from All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Academy

Catholic schools across England and Wales have been recognised by the Vatican for their extraordinary response to the Jubilee Year, hailed as a powerful sign of hope for their communities and beyond.

More than 1,000 Catholic schools made a ‘Jubilee Pledge’ this year - a long-term, whole-school commitment to continue to journey as Pilgrims of Hope and to live out Catholic Social Teaching.

Throughout 2025, hundreds of thousands of schoolchildren have boldly embraced the Jubilee call to become ‘Pilgrims of Hope’. Jubilee banners displayed on school railings in hundreds of towns and cities across England and Wales, declare pupils are “working together for a better world”, learning how to live out the message of Jubilee through prayer, action, and solidarity.

In a time when hope is sorely needed, Catholic schools across England and Wales have taken students on a ‘Jubilee Journey’ like real pilgrims, teaching them to think of others and speak up for those who are vulnerable, as well as radiating faith and compassion in their local communities.

Now, in recognition of their inspiring witness, a group of pupils and educators were invited to Rome to take part in the Vatican’s Jubilee for Education celebration, sharing their stories and representing the vibrant spirit of Catholic education in England and Wales.

Four students from All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Academy, Mansfield, part of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Multi Academy Trust, travelled to Rome with CAFOD, as powerful witnesses to the journey to become true beacons of hope for their communities and as part of God’s global family. Whilst in Rome, supported by their Lay Chaplains, they also accompanied CAFOD at the ‘Constellations of Education Networks’ exhibition, organised by the Vatican Dicastery for Culture and Education.

CAFOD Director, Christine Allen,said: “It’s been fantastic to see how so many schools across England and Wales have responded to the opportunities of this Jubilee Year. Children and young people have embraced the call to be Pilgrims of Hope with creativity, compassion, and a deep commitment to Catholic Social Teaching.

"The Jubilee theme, of ‘A Year of Hope’, set by Pope Francis at the start of the year, empowered young people to see themselves as global citizens and agents of change, with the power to shape a more just and loving world.

“Being a pilgrim of hope is a part of everything we do at CAFOD, and it doesn’t stop at the end of the year - it is something we can do every day. The Jubilee Journey, designed by CAFOD’s Education team, has been a significant experience for so many, and I’m excited to see the journey continue for these young people, in the years to come.”

In an Apostolic Letter released on 28 October, Pope Leo reflected on the importance of Catholic education, and the need to promote dignity, justice, and trust in today’s war-torn world. He warned that “when education loses sight of the poor, it loses its very soul”.

This Jubilee Year has inspired millions of individual acts of hope, both locally and globally. In several dioceses every Catholic school made pilgrimages to their local Cathedrals, to present their personal pledges to their Bishop.

The Jubilee for Education at the Vatican coincided with the Declaration of St John Henry Newman, who became a Doctor of the Church at the Jubilee Mass on 1st November. The English theologian saw education as a sacred vocation, and his guiding words remain alive and central to education throughout Catholic schools in England and Wales.

Tom Baptist, Lead Lay Chaplain for Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Multi Academy Trust, said: "It’s such an inspirational testament to the living and active faith life of children and young people that during the Year of Jubilee, students have prayed, acted, and journeyed as true Pilgrims of Hope. We hope this moment inspires others to see what young people can achieve when faith and action walk hand in hand, and what a vital role our schools play in the faith life of our communities and our Church.

"To be invited to the Vatican for the Jubilee of Education is such an honour and a privilege —not just for our students, but for every pupil, teacher, and family across England and Wales who have embraced this Jubilee Year with deep faith and hope."

The Jubilee for Schools framework is the result of a partnership between the Catholic Education Service, CAFOD, Caritas Social Action Network, and the Catholic Youth Ministry Federation.