Mansfield residents’ views needed to create a thriving town of the future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local people are being asked for their views on what they want from a future Mansfield town centre.

The Mansfield Place Board is seeking new investment to create a prosperous, thriving and vibrant town that works for everyone, and public engagement is critical to its bids.

An online survey is now live for residents and businesses to directly influence plans for the town centre’s future before the deadline of midnight on Sunday 7 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey aims to gather as many views as possible about what improvements would encourage local people to visit their town centre more and what new amenities, attractions and services would give it the best chance of becoming the heart of the district once again.

Mansfield Town Centre Survey

Andrew Cropley, Mansfield Place Board Chair, and Principal and CEO of West Nottinghamshire College, said:

“We are totally committed to making Mansfield and its district the best place to live, work, invest in and visit. This survey will help us gather the views of as many people about what they want for the future of their town.

“We know Mansfield town centre has huge potential and can be thriving once again, but we really need local people to tell us what they think so that we can make sure we get our plans right for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This funding bid is one of many projects developed through the district’s place strategy, Make it in Mansfield,which aims to: Build thriving communities, create opportunities for all, grow a vibrant economy and create a place where people can enjoy a happy life.

The Mansfield Place Board is a partnership between Mansfield District Council, businesses and a range of other local organisations including Vision West Nottinghamshire College and the Mansfield and Ashfield Business Network.

It has already supported the investment of tens of millions of pounds for the district to fund a variety of schemes, including:

· The new health hub for Warsop with state-of-the-art health and fitness facilities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Developing Berry Hill Park into a leisure destination

· Smart Mansfield, a new network powering smart technologies and better connectivity for residents, visitors and businesses

· The Future Tech Skills & Knowledge Exchange, a new technology centre for students and businesses at Vision West Nottinghamshire College’s Chesterfield Road site

· Transforming the Beales site in the centre of Mansfield into a multi-agency Civic Hub