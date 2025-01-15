Mansfield primary school undergoes expansion project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and pupils at a Mansfield school are enjoying the benefits of a major expansion project to improve educational facilities.

A new sound studio, learning lounge and wellbeing hub have been created at Berry Hill Primary School as part of a scheme funded by section 106 developer contributions provided by Nottinghamshire County Council and school resources.

County council leader, Councillor Sam Smith, Deputy Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, Councillor Nigel Moxon, Councillor Andre Camilleri, whose Mansfield South division includes the Berry Hill area, and Director for Education and Inclusion, Peter McConnochie, have visited the school to see how the funding has been spent.

Cllr Smith said: “I was absolutely delighted to visit Berry Hill Primary School in Mansfield to see how the new facilities will improve the learning environment for pupils.

Councillor Sam Smith, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council and Councillor Andre Camilleri at Berry Hill Primary School.

“It was great to meet the governors, leadership team, headteacher Ben Trenowden and pupils during our tour to find out more about the positive impact this fantastic project is having on the school community.

“Here at Nottinghamshire County Council, we are working tirelessly to invest in our children’s education and future and helping to fund projects like this reaffirms our commitment to ensuring pupils can succeed in the very best learning environment.”

The section 106 funding for the project, totalling around £97,000, at the Black Scotch Lane school is being provided via two separate housing developments in the Lindhurst area of Mansfield.

Headteacher Ben Trenowden said staff and pupils at his school are already benefitting from teaching and learning in improved facilities and thanked the county council for its commitment to the project.

He said: “We are delighted with the support we have received in being able to use this funding for something which has had such a positive and holistic impact on our children. Having improved facilities for music lessons, learning interventions and wellbeing helps us provide the opportunities and support that our children here at Berry Hill deserve.”