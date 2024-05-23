Mansfield performing arts students sparkle in Big Spring Sing in Royal Hall, Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

May 2024: On Sunday, Stagecoach Performing Arts Students from Mansfield, took part in the ‘Big Spring Sing’ at the Royal Hall in Harrogate. The show featured a talented array of students from all over the UK, including Stagecoach Garforth, Sheffield, York, Leeds and Harrogate.

On the night, the students paid homage to feel-good classics, with a performance medley featuring Mika’s ‘Happy Ending’, The Beatles’ ‘All You Need is Love’ and Queen’s ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’.

Samantha Taylor, Principal of Stagecoach in Mansfield, commented: “It was an absolute joy to work with this group of students on the Big Spring Sing event for Harrogate with our Saturday Singing teacher Ellie. They really upped their game and we loved seeing them under the lights of the big stage and their hard work being recognised.” The event was a memorable evening, showcasing the hard work and dedication of Stagecoach students and their teachers.

Stagecoach Performing Arts opened its first school 35 years ago and, since then, it has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential. Provided with the support and dedication of the experienced Principals, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act. Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all its exciting opportunities.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Students from Mansfield in the Big Spring Sing at Royal Hall.

With a network of over 55,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular performing arts schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in performing arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early stages classes are available for children aged four to six and main stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.