Mansfield mum saves 46 guinea pigs from abuse just days before her wedding

Amy Roberts and Maria Kirkham who run Mansfield Guinea pig rescue in their spare time were alerted to the guinea pigs who were living in horrific conditions.

The rescue was full at the time but when they saw the conditions the animals were living in the two women sprung into action.

The 46 guinea pigs and 1 rabbit were in cages in the garden, house and there were also some free roaming.

41 year old Maria said it was the most upsetting rescue they had undertaken.

“We had agreed we were not taking any more surrenders in this week as the rescue was at full capacity and Amy was getting married a few days later so we had agreed to focus on her big day. But when we received some of the photos we both knew we had to help. We picked my son Henry up from school and rushed over there. When we arrived we were absolutely horrified. There must have been over 30 cages all filling to the top with waste. There were guinea pigs running around the house with cats and they were also running free in the garden. We had hoped the estimation of 40 guinea pigs was an exaggeration but there were in fact 46. Despite only normally rescuing guinea pigs we couldn’t leave the rabbit behind so we contacted a local rabbit rescue to see if she would be able to take the rabbit and amazingly she said she would. The most poorly guinea pig we have named Hope. She was trapped inside a small sleeping compartment which was approximately 20cm by 20cm, the faeces was so high she had become trapped. She had got a severe respiratory infection, bumblefoot which is a bacterial infection caused by unsanitary living conditions, an eye infection and a head tilt so severe she could hardly stand up. She is now receiving medication and has a perforated ear drum which is causing her head to tilt.

"We are so grateful to our Facebook followers as we were absolutely inundated with people offering to foster for us, we were up until midnight health checking them and then waiting for helpers coming with carriers to take the guinea pigs to foster care. It was such a relief to know they were all safe and settled.

"Our next concern is the vet bill so we have set up a go fund me as we know the bill is going to be huge. We have 10 males that need to be neutered before they can find new homes, 2 females that need their eyes removing and then Hope who has multiple issues. Not to mention having 30 females that are possibly pregnant and now all on pregnancy watch."

And after a very busy few days looking after all the guinea pigs Amy married her now husband Richard in an intimate ceremony in Kimberley. There is no time for a honeymoon yet though as Amy and Maria have over 70 guinea pigs in their care.

If you would like to support Mansfield Guinea pig rescue with this fundraiser the link is below.

https://gofund.me/b611d4469

Two of the guinea pigs they rescued.

The rescued animals all waiting to be health checked.

Hope has now become a firm favourite

Hope's poorly feet which would have caused her severe pain.