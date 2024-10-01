Mansfield mental health patient receives art award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A patient at Cygnet Sherwood Lodge has spoken of the difference art is making to his recovery after he received a ‘Commended Award’ in the Koestler Art Awards.

David* is a current service user at Cygnet Sherwood Lodge, a 26-bed service in Mansfield which supports men with learning disabilities and associated complex needs. It is part of the Cygnet Health Care division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He attends one-to-one Art Psychotherapy sessions with Samantha-Louise Parker, Senior Art Psychotherapist. He was supported during his Art Psychotherapy sessions to enter select pieces of his artwork into the Koestler Art Awards earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Koestler Awards recognises the creative talents of people in secure settings, aspiring to help entrant’s lead more positive lives by motivating them to participate and achieve in the arts. They aim to create a positive goal that patients can strive towards, a means of acquiring and practicing new skills, and an outlet for creative energies and emotions.

Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels

By participating it is hoped that patients will benefit from gaining recognition for their achievements and will be encouraged to continue in the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year Samantha-Louise supports patient entries into the awards. She said: “I consider it important to encourage involvement in the Koestler awards as it’s a wonderful charity that has proven over the years to inspire individual patients in Cygnet to engage in the arts and transform their creative expressions.

“Individuals receive recognition for their sometimes hidden and unrecognised creative expressions and talents which is so important, resulting in them gaining a sense of achievement through receiving an award or certificate”.

David named his entry ‘The Wizard’, describing this as a colourful painting. Talking about the inspiration behind the piece, he said: “I like doing different things, trying different art types (mediums) and scenes (themes).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like wizards as they are magical and have powers to make things change”.

Describing how it felt to receive this recognition, David added: “I feel good because I’ve achieved something. I’ve put a lot of work into it, it’s good to be recognised.

“It’s nice to share my art with other people and to share what you can achieve through art”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha-Louise added: “Art has always been a meaningful activity for him for as long as he can remember, recognising that this supports his expression and helps him to feel more relaxed.

“Through Art Psychotherapy sessions themes such as transformation and change have been explored in reference to his treatment journey and in looking and working towards future hopes and wishes for him to move on into the community.”

David said art for him takes away the pressure of verbal communication: “The sessions help me a lot to express my thoughts and feelings and get help from Sam. It keeps me occupied and it’s good to relax as well.

“Art is sometimes easier than talking about things”.