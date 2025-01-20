Mansfield mental health patient praises care from Nottingham service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A patient from Mansfield who has been accessing mental health services for the last 11 years has praised the care she received at the Nottinghamshire service after finally being discharged back home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Biggin has been a patient at Cygnet Maple House since the summer of 2023. The service, on Kneeton Road, East Bridgford, is part of the Cygnet Health Care division and is a 16-bed highly specialised service providing assessment, treatment and rehabilitation for women with personality disorder and complex needs.

Lucy, now 23, has been in and out of mental health services since she was 12 years old. She has a diagnosis of Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder meaning she suffers with unstable moods, impulsivity, and difficulty regulating emotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending the last 18 months at Cygnet Maple House, the Mansfield-born woman is looking forward to a future of independent living, back home with her family.

Lucy

“I am so proud of how far I have come,” she explained.

“When I first arrived at Maple House, I was scared, frightened and in quite a dark place. I was really unwell when I first arrived but I had the fight and determination to get better.

“I genuinely wanted to become well again and I was supported every step of the way.”

Lucy praised the staff who supported her throughout her admission at Cygnet Maple House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy with Cygnet Maple House staff on her day of discharge

She said: “My favourite thing about Maple House has been building the relationships with the staff. They are so kind, helpful and supportive and I would never have got this far without them. I can honestly say I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them, they gave me a second chance.

“They always have time for me, no matter how busy they are. They recognise if I am having a bad day and might need extra support.

“When I am having a good day there’s always plenty of activities to do. They embrace least restrictive practice which means you have access to everything. Although that can feel scary at first, it’s really empowering, having that level of trust put on you.”

Lucy was discharged from Cygnet Maple House on Thursday, January 15 and will now be supported by a community care team. She said she is most looking forward to spending time with her young niece and nephew and is excited to see what the future holds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy (right) with hospital manager Nicola Mullender

“If someone had told me this time last year that I’d be discharged, I would have laughed at them. I’m just so thankful for the opportunities which have been given to me.

“I’m going to take each day as it comes. But I’m definitely feeling hopeful and optimistic about what lies ahead for me.

“It’s all thanks to the incredible care I received at Maple House and I’m thankful for all of the staff. I’m really going to miss their sense of humour, they’ve all been amazing to me.”

Hospital manager Nicola Mullender added: “Everybody at Cygnet Health Care is so proud of Lucy and how far she has come on her personal journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we think back to how she was on her first day of admission, to now being discharged back home, she has been on an incredible journey and embraced the opportunities and treatment we offered here.

“We wish her every success for the future.”